Almost all of Motorola's upcoming phones have just leaked in high-res images





The serial smartphone leaker behind the hugely popular @evleaks Twitter handle is essentially outdoing himself here, revealing high-quality press-friendly renders for five, count'em, five different Moto devices that are otherwise almost completely cloaked in secrecy.





While the official marketing labels of all these unreleased and unannounced handsets are left up in the air by Blass, the same is actually not true for their cryptic codenames, which should make it a little easier to discover more information about the "Hawaii+", "Dubai", "Rogue", "Rhode", and "Austin" down the line. For the time being, the following images are pretty much all we have.

At least three high-enders on the horizon





Primarily focused on budget-friendly mid-rangers for... far too long, Motorola is once again committed to the more high-margin but also incredibly competitive and tough to crack "premium" segment of the smartphone market.









After enjoying healthy sales growth both stateside and worldwide last year, the company may want to beef up those profit margins as well, but it remains unclear if throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks is the right strategy when trying to challenge industry heavyweights Apple and Samsung at what they arguably do best.













That's a lot of high-end devices for just one year, and knowing Motorola, we wouldn't be surprised if there were actually even more in the pipeline.





The Hawaii+, Dubai, and Rogue will apparently share a 50MP primary shooter, further adding to the inherent confusion surrounding this far too extensive product portfolio. Interestingly, the triple rear-facing camera modules all look different, and while the Hawaii+ and Dubai are set to adopt a centered hole punch, the Rogue is tipped to go with an under-display selfie camera in order to move one step closer to the totally bezelless dream.









That latter codename was previously associated with a possible Edge 30 Ultra moniker , mind you, and the decidedly eye-catching phone also rocks an unusually positioned Motorola "batwing" logo. The Hawaii+, meanwhile, is expected to sport a high-quality OLED screen, with "Dubai" likely to designate a slightly lower-cost high-end model than the other two codenames discussed here.

Motorola is not ignoring the mid-range segment either





Although the Motorola "Rhode" doesn't look all that different from the aforementioned (and aforepictured) "Dubai", the fact that there are both 5G-enabled and 4G LTE-only variants in the works suggests this thing will probably occupy a lower place on the brand's (and the market's) food chain.









Not a lot lower, though, with those slim screen bezels, centered hole punch, triple rear-facing camera system, and primary 50MP shooter with Quad Pixel technology either matching or beating what the new $300 Moto G Stylus has to offer, for instance.





Finally, the Motorola "Austin" is definitely the humblest of the five phones leaked today, with a 50MP Quad Pixel camera in tow of its own, but a way less attractive design including a centered hole punch, a relatively thick top bezel, and an absolutely massive "chin."









Intriguingly, there's a good chance this onslaught of new Motorola devices will either be unveiled or commercially released at once on April 3, although dates shown in leaked press renders are obviously not always 100 percent reliable.





