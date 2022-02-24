Motorola Edge Plus (2022) is here with two names, amazing specs, and a stylus

Motorola Smart Stylus

Battery and charging

The most surprising feature of the new Motorola Edge phone is its stylus support. A new stylus designed for the phone will arrive in the coming months at an affordable price. It is the company’s first smart stylus with an adaptable folio. The stylus has pinpoint precision and will charge wirelessly from the back of the phone. An official case with a dedicated spot for the accessory will be available.Previous Motorola Edge phones weren’t famous for their charging. This time Motorola has fixed that. The new Edge Plus (2022) supports 68W fast wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging. You even get the charger in the box, although we should note that the US model will only get a 30W fast charger, while the European Edge 30 Pro will come with the faster 68W charging brick.Battery-wise, the phone packs a 4,800mAh battery. This battery should last the phone for up to two days on a single charge. Stay tuned for our full review of the Edge Plus (2022) where you will be presented with our battery tests of the device.