Motorola Frontier leaked render offers a better look at the upcoming flagship

6.67-inch P-OLED screen with FHD+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ technology

Snapdragon SM8475 processor

8/12GB RAM options

128 and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

200MP OIS + 50MP ultra-wide-angle + 12MP 2X telephoto rear camera system

60MP front-facing shooter

4,500mAh battery with 125 wired and 50W wireless charging capabilities

Android 12

Stereo speakers

Dual SIM

USB Type-C port with DisplayPort 1.4 support

Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS

Although Motorola is gearing up to introduce the Edge 30 Pro in the United States, another smartphone might be the company’s star for the first half of 2022. The so-called Motorola Frontier is a top-tier device that’s said to boast an impressive 200-megapixel main camera.A picture of the unannounced phone leaked three weeks ago, but the image was unclear and shown just the front and back of the Motorola Frontier. Thankfully, Evan Blass leaked a much better picture of the device, which shows the flagship from all angles.Design-wise, it comes perfectly in line with the first image, so it’s safe to assume that this is what the Motorola Frontier will look like if nothing bad happens with the phone. No additional details about specs have been leaked though, so we’re left with what’s been reported until now:There’s no telling when Motorola will introduce the Frontier to the world, but the date displayed on the phone's screen hints at a possible April 3 announcement. Motorola’s next major reveal is set for February 24 and has the Edge 30 Pro right and center.