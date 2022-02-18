Motorola Frontier leaked render offers a better look at the upcoming flagship

Motorola Frontier leaked render offers a better look at the upcoming flagship0
A picture of the unannounced phone leaked three weeks ago, but the image was unclear and shown just the front and back of the Motorola Frontier. Thankfully, Evan Blass leaked a much better picture of the device, which shows the flagship from all angles.
Design-wise, it comes perfectly in line with the first image, so it’s safe to assume that this is what the Motorola Frontier will look like if nothing bad happens with the phone. No additional details about specs have been leaked though, so we’re left with what’s been reported until now:
- 6.67-inch P-OLED screen with FHD+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ technology
- Snapdragon SM8475 processor
- 8/12GB RAM options
- 128 and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- 200MP OIS + 50MP ultra-wide-angle + 12MP 2X telephoto rear camera system
- 60MP front-facing shooter
- 4,500mAh battery with 125 wired and 50W wireless charging capabilities
- Android 12
- Stereo speakers
- Dual SIM
- USB Type-C port with DisplayPort 1.4 support
- Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS
There’s no telling when Motorola will introduce the Frontier to the world, but the date displayed on the phone's screen hints at a possible April 3 announcement. Motorola’s next major reveal is set for February 24 and has the Edge 30 Pro right and center.