U.S. pre-orders of the Moto G Power (2022), with up to 3-day battery life, have started at $199.99

If battery life is the most important feature you look at to determine which smartphone to buy, you might have already had your heart set on the Moto G Power (2022). Already released in some countries, we have already reviewed the G Power (2022) and gave the handset a score of 6.0 out of 10. Part of the reason for the low score is that this is a budget handset through and through and this shows up in the performance of the device.

The Moto G Power (2022), with battery life as long as 3 days, can now be pre-ordered in the states







The Moto G Power (2022) is now available for pre-orders in the U.S. Motorola says that users can get as many as three days of use from one charge and as long as they're not doing too much with the phone, this is possible. The 5000mAh capacity battery is able to have this long life thanks to the phone's 6.5-inch LCD display which has an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600. There is no FHD+ or QHD+ resolution here allowing the phone to run longer between charges.





The display does refresh 90 times a second (90Hz) and under the hood, you'll find the MediaTek Helio G35 chip which carries eight high-efficiency Cortex A-53 CPU cores running at a clock speed of up to 2.3GHz. The device comes with 4GB of memory and 64GB or 128 GB of storage. The former is priced at $199.99 and is offered in Dark Grove while the latter, in Ice Blue, will cost you $249.99.







On the back are a 50MP Quad-Pixel camera sensor and a 2MP depth sensor that will also take Macro photos. With 4:1 pixel binning, the camera array will deliver 12.5MP images that if taken under good lighting, will pass your quality test. The camera sensor in front weighs in at 8MP, and the Moto G Power (2022) features a 3.5mm earphone jack. The handset is protected from splashes, light rain, and light spills.





Some of the features available for the camera system include Motorola's Spot Color where one color stands out on the photo and everything else is in black and white. With Split Screen, you can capture your subject and yourself at the same time using the back and front cameras. This allows you to record your reaction to something taking place in front of your own eyes.

The Moto G Power (2022) battery will browse YouTube for 11 hours and 25 minutes before needing a charge





With Night Vision, you can take vivid, bright and clear photos using either the rear or the front-facing camera. Even if they were shot under low-light conditions, the pictures come out quite viewable. With Smart Composition, you can choose between an original picture you've taken, or a second, similar picture automatically generated by the phone.





If you use the feature called Auto Smile Capture, you'll find no need to tap the shutter. When everyone in the shot is smiling, the camera will automatically snap the picture. And tilting the phone from side to side will deliver a panoramic group selfie







What this phone doesn't have is 5G connectivity. It does feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, but disappointingly, it has Android 11 pre-installed. And another issue is the speed at which the phone charges which is 10W. At that rate, the 5000mAh battery fully charges in 195 minutes. In our battery tests, the Moto G Power (2022) put up some terrific numbers as it lasted for 11 hours 25 minutes while watching YouTube, and 14 hours 48 minutes while browsing the web at 90Hz.





Motorola has done a great job producing low and mid-range Android handsets. And despite the low price, they are not totally bereft of useful features. Remember that this is not a $1,000 iPhone or Galaxy S handset but it is a $200/$250 budget phone with great battery life.







While pre-orders can be placed for the Moto G Power (2022) right now, Motorola will start shipping the device on March 18th.