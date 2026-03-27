Motorola Edge (2025) turns into a sub-$400 steal during Amazon Spring Sale
The phone offers dependable performance, has a stunning display, and is worth every penny at this price.
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A person holding a Motorola Edge (2025). | Image by PhoneArena
Looking for a mid-range phone at a massive discount? Well, look no further, as Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is running with full force, and you can currently get the Motorola Edge (2025) for a whopping $150 off. This means you’ll score a unit for less than $400, which is an absolute bargain considering all the value it brings to the table.
Rocking a mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it has enough firepower to handle most tasks without breaking a sweat. So, stuff like watching reels on Insta, browsing your favorite cinema website, and of course, reading news on PhoneArena will all be effortless for this bad boy. You’ll likely be able to play demanding games on it too, just at more modest settings.
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Its biggest highlight, though, is surely its 6.7-inch OLED display with a 2712 x 1220 resolution. That, combined with HDR support and a high 120Hz refresh rate, will let you enjoy a stunning viewing experience without breaking the bank, all while navigating through menus and scrolling feels incredibly snappy. Meanwhile, the screen’s 1,400 nits of peak brightness will let you see everything that happens on your display even during the sunniest of days.
Since this is a mid-range smartphone, you can’t expect it to rank among the best camera phones on the market. Nonetheless, its 50MP main sensor produces pretty decent photos with vibrant colors. Just keep in mind that Motorola’s aggressive oversharpening can wash out the smaller details in your pictures.
On the bright side, it has a 5,200mAh battery on deck, which can reliably last you the whole day. And when it’s finally time for a top-up, the 68W fast charging on board will bring it back to 100% in just 53 minutes.
As I said, the Motorola Edge (2025) offers a lot for its current sub-$400 price. If it fits the bill for you, don’t hesitate—tap one of the deal buttons in this article and save $150 now while you still can!
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