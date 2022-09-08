Bose reveals QuietComfort Earbuds II, the earbuds with the ‘world's best noise cancellation’
It appears that Bose has decided to go after Apple's all-new earphones. When Apple announced its second-generation AirPods Pro, Bose revealed its all-new QuietComfort Earbuds II. And at least on paper, Bose's new earbuds look like a real AirPods Pro 2 competitor.
According to Bose's press release, the QuietComfort Earbuds II debuted with a new technology that can adjust the buds’ sound in accordance with your ear shape to deliver personalized performance. Furthermore, the company argues that its new earbuds come with the world's best noise cancellation. Now that is a bold claim!
The new technology that Bose talks about is called CustomTune. It's basically a sound calibration technology that turns on every time you put the buds in your ears. When it activates, it makes your buds play a proprietary tone, which a microphone on the inside then captures. They use that to measure your ear canal's acoustic response and can precisely adjust their audio and noise cancellation performance for a tailored experience. All this, as Bose explained, happens within less than half a second.
Of course, to do all these tricks, Bose's new earbuds utilize four microphones on each bud, which sense, measure, and send unwanted noise data to a special electronic chip equipped with an exclusive algorithm. After that, tiny transducers respond in less than a millisecond by producing opposite signals to cancel the noise out.
Bose also ships a new Eartip Fit Kit with its QuietComfort Earbuds II. Unlike traditional earphones, Bose's new earbuds have a single-piece eartip divided into a stability band and a silicone eartip. The Eartip Fit Kit comes with three sizes of eartips and three sizes of stability bands. All of the components are interchangeable, so it shouldn't be a problem to find the best fit for your ears. Also, the Bose Music app has a feature called Fit Test, which checks the seal by employing CustomTune's tone technology.
Now that we've talked about the innovations within Bose's new earbuds, it's time to see their specs.
With their case, the QuietComfort Earbuds II provide around 24 hours of total listening time. When the battery is depleted, it will need 3 hours to charge itself back to 100%. As for the charging port, it's USB-C. Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be wireless charging in place.
Bose's new earphones also have an IPX4 rating, which means they are sweat and water-resistant. However, keep in mind that this does not mean they are waterproof. They can only withstand splashes of water. The QuietComfort Earbuds II also have Bluetooth 5.3 and, according to Bose, have a range of up to 30 ft.
Of course, since the QuietComfort Earbuds II are premium earbuds, they also come at a premium price. The price tag for these is $299. And if you live in the US and want to, you can preorder them from Bose's official website right now. The buds will officially hit the shelves on September 15th.
CustomTune
CustomTune also improves Aware Mode through a new feature called ActiveSense. In Aware Mode, the QuietComfort Earbuds II let ambient sound in, but at the moment they detect loud disruptions, they turn ActiveSense on, which basically reduces the noise as long as it lasts by using the noise cancellation function.
New Eartip Fit Kit
QuietComfort Earbuds II's specs
The QuietComfort Earbuds II can endure up to 6 hours of playtime, but the press release doesn't specify if this is the battery life with noise cancellation turned on. When you deplete the earbuds, they will need 2 hours to fully charge. However, you should also know that, according to Bose, 20 minutes of charging will give you 2 hours of listening experience.
