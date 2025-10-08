Home Discussions You are here Your Galaxy phone with One UI 8.5 could save you from ever answering spam calls again General Tsveta Ermenkova • Published: Oct 08, 2025, 9:31 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. NunoB512 Arena Master • 20h ago ... " Samsung’s next major software version is expected to be more than a small refresh. One UI 8.5 will reportedly include several features that go beyond what we saw in One UI 8." Good to see that Samsung is not waiting for the next big Android upgrade to release new features and refresh their One UI. I appreciate Samsung's approach to its new One UI, not only for the features offered but also for its stability and reliability, and the lack of major bugs. Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 19h ago ... Apple also joined the club earlier this year with iOS 26, adding its own version of call screening. So it makes sense that Samsung is stepping up now, too, making it easier for users to dodge annoying spam and scam calls entirely.Once again samsung late to the party. Like Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 15h ago ↵TuGa121 said: Apple also joined the club earlier this year with iOS 26, adding its own version of call screening. So it makes sense that Samsung is stepping up now, too, making it easier for users to dodge annoying spam and scam calls entirely.Once again samsung late to the party. ... "Once again samsung late to the party.Apple was also late to the party because the Pixel had it before both Apple & Samsung. Please comment based on reality instead of your typical Apple 🍆🚲. Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 15h agoedited ↵pimpin83z said: "Once again samsung late to the party.Apple was also late to the party because the Pixel had it before both Apple & Samsung. Please comment based on reality instead of your typical Apple 🍆🚲. ... However, does samsung have it ? Also does Samsung offer live translation for video calls? NOPE but Google does, but does Samsung? Once again, I emphasize that Google is Google, and Samsung is Samsung. Do not confuse them. The fan GIRLS sound like the fake racers. I cannot beat you, but my boy can. Pathetic. Samsung does not have it, but Google does. Now go slob on googles knob see if they will give it to you. Like Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 14h ago ↵TuGa121 said: However, does samsung have it ? Also does Samsung offer live translation for video calls? NOPE but Google does, but does Samsung? Once again, I emphasize that Google is Google, and Samsung is Samsung. Do not confuse them. The fan GIRLS sound like the fake racers. I cannot beat you, but my boy can. Pathetic. Samsung does not have it, but Google does. Now go slob on googles knob see if they will give it to you. ... Your "comeback" was futile at best. Whether Samsung had it or not, the fact remains that Apple didn't have it before Google did. And we all know you're the king at slobbing on knobs; Apple's & any other knob out there. 😂🤡 Like 1 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 14h ago ↵pimpin83z said: Your "comeback" was futile at best. Whether Samsung had it or not, the fact remains that Apple didn't have it before Google did. And we all know you're the king at slobbing on knobs; Apple's & any other knob out there. 😂🤡 ... The fact is that Samsung last to release it. Google has it, but Samsung does not. However, guess who else has it? Apple. GO shine them knobs. Like 1 Reactions All Quote NunoB512 Arena Master • 13h ago ... I have the perfect excuse for Samsung being the last one to get it: "Samsung was perfecting it" they do not launch half baked features like Apple does. Humm AI for example. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions The foldable iPhone's design mystery deepens – analysts can't agree on the material by Iskra Petrova • 19m ago 1 Google is making your old Pixel Watch feel new again by Johanna Romero • 10h ago 1 Subscribers nationwide should see an improvement in AT&T's 5G service by Alan Friedman • 13h ago 3 Numbers show T-Mobile and AT&T might be better choices for some customers than Verizon by Anam Hamid • 16h ago 3 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts:
Apple also joined the club earlier this year with iOS 26, adding its own version of call screening. So it makes sense that Samsung is stepping up now, too, making it easier for users to dodge annoying spam and scam calls entirely.
Once again samsung late to the party.
"Once again samsung late to the party.
Apple was also late to the party because the Pixel had it before both Apple & Samsung. Please comment based on reality instead of your typical Apple 🍆🚲.
However, does samsung have it ? Also does Samsung offer live translation for video calls? NOPE but Google does, but does Samsung? Once again, I emphasize that Google is Google, and Samsung is Samsung. Do not confuse them. The fan GIRLS sound like the fake racers. I cannot beat you, but my boy can. Pathetic. Samsung does not have it, but Google does. Now go slob on googles knob see if they will give it to you.
Your "comeback" was futile at best. Whether Samsung had it or not, the fact remains that Apple didn't have it before Google did. And we all know you're the king at slobbing on knobs; Apple's & any other knob out there. 😂🤡