Your Galaxy phone with One UI 8.5 could save you from ever answering spam calls again

NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 20h ago

" Samsung’s next major software version is expected to be more than a small refresh. One UI 8.5 will reportedly include several features that go beyond what we saw in One UI 8." Good to see that Samsung is not waiting for the next big Android upgrade to release new features and refresh their One UI. I appreciate Samsung's approach to its new One UI, not only for the features offered but also for its stability and reliability, and the lack of major bugs.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 19h ago

Apple also joined the club earlier this year with iOS 26, adding its own version of call screening. So it makes sense that Samsung is stepping up now, too, making it easier for users to dodge annoying spam and scam calls entirely.


Once again samsung late to the party.

pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 15h ago
↵TuGa121 said:

Apple also joined the club earlier this year with iOS 26, adding its own version of call screening. So it makes sense that Samsung is stepping up now, too, making it easier for users to dodge annoying spam and scam calls entirely.


Once again samsung late to the party.

"Once again samsung late to the party.


Apple was also late to the party because the Pixel had it before both Apple & Samsung. Please comment based on reality instead of your typical Apple 🍆🚲.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 15h agoedited
↵pimpin83z said:

"Once again samsung late to the party.


Apple was also late to the party because the Pixel had it before both Apple & Samsung. Please comment based on reality instead of your typical Apple 🍆🚲.

However, does samsung have it ? Also does Samsung offer live translation for video calls? NOPE but Google does, but does Samsung? Once again, I emphasize that Google is Google, and Samsung is Samsung. Do not confuse them. The fan GIRLS sound like the fake racers. I cannot beat you, but my boy can. Pathetic. Samsung does not have it, but Google does. Now go slob on googles knob see if they will give it to you.

pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 14h ago
↵TuGa121 said:

However, does samsung have it ? Also does Samsung offer live translation for video calls? NOPE but Google does, but does Samsung? Once again, I emphasize that Google is Google, and Samsung is Samsung. Do not confuse them. The fan GIRLS sound like the fake racers. I cannot beat you, but my boy can. Pathetic. Samsung does not have it, but Google does. Now go slob on googles knob see if they will give it to you.

Your "comeback" was futile at best. Whether Samsung had it or not, the fact remains that Apple didn't have it before Google did. And we all know you're the king at slobbing on knobs; Apple's & any other knob out there. 😂🤡

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 14h ago
↵pimpin83z said:

Your "comeback" was futile at best. Whether Samsung had it or not, the fact remains that Apple didn't have it before Google did. And we all know you're the king at slobbing on knobs; Apple's & any other knob out there. 😂🤡

The fact is that Samsung last to release it. Google has it, but Samsung does not. However, guess who else has it? Apple.

GO shine them knobs.

NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 13h ago

I have the perfect excuse for Samsung being the last one to get it: "Samsung was perfecting it" they do not launch half baked features like Apple does. Humm AI for example.

