Galaxy S26 release date: December launch not likely

TuGa121 Arena Master • 19h ago
... I am perplexed as to why this article was published. The launch date for "Samsung" is consistently set for January, or February.

Qwerty22Twenty Arena Apprentice • 13h agoedited
... Any sane person would just look at the chart and say your crazy if you still think their going to release the S26 series in december. Those rumors are highly unlikely, and they would probably end up hurting their sales if they decided to do an early release as people who bought the s25 series would be frustrated and Samsung wouldn't have time to refine their phones either... There's a lot of things that big phone companies have decided not to play around with to be safe, one of those things is phone release dates.

Racuna Arena Apprentice • 11h ago
... So much expectation, if there is a change of number after the S and a new processor in the end, the same thing as the S22 series, INNOVATION is just a good memory of SAMSUNG, if it were not for ANDROID and its SOFTWARE SUPPORT, I would return to my IPHONE SE and that is a terrible choice.
