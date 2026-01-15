Everyone has a different opinion on Motorola's 2026 product lineup, which puts the brand in a pickle

Stuck between a rock and... three hard places





Assuming that smartphone manufacturers actually pay attention to discussions and polls on websites like PhoneArena to potentially make changes in accordance with the general consensus among everyday consumers, Motorola seems to be faced with a uniquely challenging situation right now.





Not only is the public (or at least our public) undecided whether the Lenovo-owned brand's product release strategy is wise or not, but incredibly enough, the number of people with more nuanced opinions is roughly the same as those with radical views (either positive or negative).



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What do you think about Motorola's product release strategy? It's great - the more devices, the merrier 32.33% It's not that bad, but it could be better 29.81% It's pretty bad and it needs a lot of work 18.75% It's terrible and it has to be overhauled ASAP 19.11% Vote 832 Votes





some work to do to fulfil its true mobile industry potential. Meanwhile, a combined 50.45 percent of respondents are either totally in love with everything Moto is doing or completely put off by the high number of far too similar devices released under this label year after year. Let's quickly do the math here: 49.55 percent of the more than 550 readers who voted in my little poll about Motorola's (rumored) 2026 product roster feel that the company haswork to do to fulfil its true mobile industry potential. Meanwhile, a combined 50.45 percent of respondents are either totally in love with everything Moto is doing or completely put off by the high number of far too similar devices released under this label year after year.





Of course, it doesn't really make sense to add up the radically negative and radically positive votes, and if you're a glass half full type of person, you might be inclined to count the first three options together and get a grand total of more than 75 percent that would suggest Motorola is on the correct path to challenging Apple and Samsung while doing most things right.





But what if I choose to view the last three answers as similar (at their core) and point out that their combined total also sits close to 75 percent of their votes? That would mean the vast majority of potential Motorola buyers think there's something (more or less) wrong with the company's strategy, which is obviously not good news.

So who should Motorola listen to?





Well, I still think I'm right to highlight the redundancy and pointlessness of such upcoming devices as the Edge 70 Fusion Plus, Moto G17, Moto G77, and many other models that were either not included in the partial 2026 lineup leaked by Evan Blass or were included without names.

But if there's one thing that my 15 years of experience writing about the tech industry have taught me, it's that most companies will rarely make radical changes to their product lineups and strategies when they have at least some support from their target audience.









So, as much as I'd like to believe that Motorola (which, by the way, is easily my favorite smartphone brand today) will strive for perfection and try to find ways to appease as many of its detractors and fault-finders as possible, I realize it's far more likely that the company will focus on the glass half full part of this survey instead and keep doing what it's been doing for a number of years now.





At the end of the day, a (slim) majority of you believes that Moto's product launch scheme is either "great" or "not that bad", and in a world so often split evenly in half between good and bad, that can be considered a victory. Besides, with such incredibly close results across the board, any big change could risk upsetting the people that see nothing wrong with Motorola's super-expansive (and repetitive) product portfolio, so it clearly makes sense for the company to do... nothing special or out of the ordinary anytime soon.

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