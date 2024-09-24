New Amazon deal makes the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) even more tempting than before
Do you want a new Android phone with its own stylus without breaking the bank? Well, one option would be to wait for the upcoming October Prime Day event. If you hate waiting, just get the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) in Caramel Latte at its second-best price on Amazon! That's right! The merchant's latest deal gives you a rare $70 discount on this gem.
You might be asking yourselves what makes the promo rare. Simple: Amazon doesn't usually throw such generous discounts for this puppy. Usually, the Motorola phone retails for $50 off its MSRP of about $400. Even now, the other paintjob (Scarlet Wave) sports its usual 13% ($50) markdown. What makes Amazon's deal even more attractive is that you won't find the $70 price cut at the official store or Best Buy.
On the performance front, the Motorola device uses the same Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC as its predecessor. That's not necessarily a dealbreaker, though the chipset certainly isn't the best in the mid-range segment.
Ultimately, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is an excellent choice at $70 off. True, we've seen a slightly more attractive discount go live on Amazon, but that was over a month ago. So, if you're looking for great mid-range options that offer plenty of bang for your buck, you should consider going for Amazon's deal. But don't forget to check out this alternative as well!
Right off the bat, we should emphasize that the Pixel 8a is more expensive than the Motorola, boasting an MSRP of almost $500. That said, the Google Pixel phone is now on sale for $100 off at Amazon, providing much more value for money.
Why should you go for this non-stylus option? Firstly, it's more compact with its 6.1-inch display and offers longer software support. While the Moto G Stylus 5G won't get anything past Android 15, the Google handset gets seven years of major OS updates.
On top of that, the camera performance is undeniably better on the Pixel 8a. This puppy sports a dual camera setup with a 64 MP main sensor on the back. On the other hand, the Motorola uses a 50 + 13 + 8 MP rear configuration, which produces less natural-looking photos in some settings.
Last but surely not least, the Google Tensor G3 chip inside the compact Pixel device is much more capable, not to mention AI-enhanced, than the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1.
Ideal for users who appreciate the added convenience of a stylus, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) delivers plenty for a mid-range option. It sports an improved display over last year's model, utilizing a larger 6.7-inch pOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates. There's also more RAM on deck compared to the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) (8GB), plus faster 30W wired charging speeds. This puppy supports 15W wireless charging as well.
