Grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) with a free Lenovo tablet worth $349.99
Motorola bundles the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) with a free Lenovo Tab Plus, making it a super-hot deal for a limited time.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It's been a while since the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) came with a sweet freebie at the official store—but Motorola is back with a tempting new bundle. For a limited time, you can grab the Android phone with a Lenovo Tab Plus.
Just a note: you'd have to buy the device at its full retail price of $399.99. The good news is the $349.99 tablet arrives completely free of charge, so you're still getting a lot of value out of the deal! And if you don't need a free tablet, Amazon sells the handset for $100 off, saving you 25%.
But what makes this stylus-wielding mid-ranger worth considering? Firstly, it has a stylish design and a beautiful 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. As we've mentioned in our Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) review, the handset also boasts impressive brightness levels. That means you'll have no issues with outdoor visibility.
As far as software support goes, we've got some bad news: the G Stylus 5G (2024) only gets one major OS upgrade, plus three years of security patches. If you want a handset that stays reliable and up-to-date for longer, consider the Pixel 8a.
Overall, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) might not be the perfect mid-range phone, but it's a pretty attractive pick when paired with a free Lenovo Tab Plus. Get yours at the Motorola Store and save $349.99 on the tablet.
Granted, Motorola released a new Moto G Stylus (2025) this year. However, it hasn't received discounts so far, making the 2024 model the better choice for those who'd like a free tablet alongside their Android phone.
Under the hood, the handset features a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip. You might notice the occasional stutter when using the camera or navigating through the interface, but overall, it runs smoothly—and can even handle gaming, as long as you stick to lower settings.
