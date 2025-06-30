Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!

Grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) with a free Lenovo tablet worth $349.99

Motorola bundles the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) with a free Lenovo Tab Plus, making it a super-hot deal for a limited time.

A person who holds the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), showcasing its beautiful display.
It's been a while since the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) came with a sweet freebie at the official store—but Motorola is back with a tempting new bundle. For a limited time, you can grab the Android phone with a Lenovo Tab Plus.

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) arrives with a $349.99 gift!

$399 99
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is a pretty attractive choice for users seeking a mid-ranger with a stylus right now. For a limited time, the smartphone sells with a free tablet worth $349.99: the Lenovo Tab Plus. That's a rare promo you wouldn't want to miss, so act fast and grab yours while you can.
Buy at Motorola

Save 25% on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)

$100 off (25%)
Don't need a free tablet? In that case, pick Amazon's offer and save 25% on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024). The promo is available on all colorways: Caramel Latte and Scarlet Wave. Grab yours and save $100 right now.
Buy at Amazon

Just a note: you'd have to buy the device at its full retail price of $399.99. The good news is the $349.99 tablet arrives completely free of charge, so you're still getting a lot of value out of the deal! And if you don't need a free tablet, Amazon sells the handset for $100 off, saving you 25%.

Granted, Motorola released a new Moto G Stylus (2025) this year. However, it hasn't received discounts so far, making the 2024 model the better choice for those who'd like a free tablet alongside their Android phone.

But what makes this stylus-wielding mid-ranger worth considering? Firstly, it has a stylish design and a beautiful 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. As we've mentioned in our Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) review, the handset also boasts impressive brightness levels. That means you'll have no issues with outdoor visibility.

Under the hood, the handset features a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip. You might notice the occasional stutter when using the camera or navigating through the interface, but overall, it runs smoothly—and can even handle gaming, as long as you stick to lower settings.

As far as software support goes, we've got some bad news: the G Stylus 5G (2024) only gets one major OS upgrade, plus three years of security patches. If you want a handset that stays reliable and up-to-date for longer, consider the Pixel 8a.

Overall, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) might not be the perfect mid-range phone, but it's a pretty attractive pick when paired with a free Lenovo Tab Plus. Get yours at the Motorola Store and save $349.99 on the tablet.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
