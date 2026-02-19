Apple Watch is on the watch: Meta could be finally ready for its first smartwatch after years of stalling
Are you ready for the "Malibu 2" ?
The smartwatch realm might welcome a newcomer soon. | Image by PhoneArena
Just because Meta is currently having some legal adventures – Zuck's company has to answer some questions in court over social media addiction aspects among the youth – that doesn't mean the company stops thinking about other things.
We've been getting bits of information about Meta's smartwatch for years now. It's about time the Facebook and Instagram parent company got its act together and showed what they've come up with.
While Meta declined to comment publicly, two people familiar with the matter said that the company could bring back to life the "Malibu 2" project. Little is known about "Malibu 2", apart from claims about it being a health tracker (and not, say, a rugged outdoor or deep dive watch) with the obligatory built-in Meta AI assistant.
Some previous claims had it that Meta's smartwatch concept could include a detachable form factor intended for potential integration with other metaverse-oriented devices.
We also learned that the Meta smartwatch might come with a built-in camera, but this project was axed four years ago, when Meta tried to reduce costs in its Reality Labs unit.
I'm personally convinced that this Meta smartwatch will work closely with the Meta Ray-Ban Display smart glasses. It makes sense for these two gadgets to complement each other.
And the glasses are really popular. Meta struggled to meet strong demand for the Ray-Ban Display glasses, which led the company to pause its planned international expansion. Markets including the UK, France, Italy, and Canada had originally been targeted for an early 2026 release, but those plans were deferred. The company stated that it prioritized fulfilling existing US orders, with waitlists already extending into 2026.
If Meta re-enters the smartwatch arena, the competitive implications could extend well beyond its own ecosystem. The wearable market in North America has long been dominated by the Apple Watch, which set the benchmark for health tracking, performance, and platform integration. A Meta-developed alternative, especially one tightly linked to AI services and smart glasses, would represent a new type of challenger rather than a traditional specs-based competitor.
It's about time (pun intended)
The Apple Watch Ultrа 3 is extremely popular, so Meta's watch better be mighty good! | Image by PhoneArena
The "Malibu 2" – if that's the moniker Meta will stick to – is set for a release later in 2026. This means that soon, further rumors and detailed specs leaks should start popping up. We'll keep you posted, so stick around.
Now, however, the AI boom might cause various wearable devices – including Meta's smartwatch – to materialize. The goal is for people to have a better, more detailed and fine-tuned health and fitness gadget at their disposal.
Rivalry is good
What should be the Meta smartwatch like?
