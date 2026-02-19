Reserve your next Galaxy device here!

Apple Watch is on the watch: Meta could be finally ready for its first smartwatch after years of stalling

Are you ready for the "Malibu 2" ?

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Wearables
Several smartwatches on a desk.
The smartwatch realm might welcome a newcomer soon. | Image by PhoneArena

Just because Meta is currently having some legal adventures – Zuck's company has to answer some questions in court over social media addiction aspects among the youth – that doesn't mean the company stops thinking about other things.

Quite the contrary: Meta might soon launch their first smartwatch, latest reports claim.

It's about time (pun intended)



We've been getting bits of information about Meta's smartwatch for years now. It's about time the Facebook and Instagram parent company got its act together and showed what they've come up with.

While Meta declined to comment publicly, two people familiar with the matter said that the company could bring back to life the "Malibu 2" project. Little is known about "Malibu 2", apart from claims about it being a health tracker (and not, say, a rugged outdoor or deep dive watch) with the obligatory built-in Meta AI assistant.

The "Malibu 2" – if that's the moniker Meta will stick to – is set for a release later in 2026. This means that soon, further rumors and detailed specs leaks should start popping up. We'll keep you posted, so stick around.

Recommended For You

Some previous claims had it that Meta's smartwatch concept could include a detachable form factor intended for potential integration with other metaverse-oriented devices.

We also learned that the Meta smartwatch might come with a built-in camera, but this project was axed four years ago, when Meta tried to reduce costs in its Reality Labs unit.

Now, however, the AI boom might cause various wearable devices – including Meta's smartwatch – to materialize. The goal is for people to have a better, more detailed and fine-tuned health and fitness gadget at their disposal.

I'm personally convinced that this Meta smartwatch will work closely with the Meta Ray-Ban Display smart glasses. It makes sense for these two gadgets to complement each other.

And the glasses are really popular. Meta struggled to meet strong demand for the Ray-Ban Display glasses, which led the company to pause its planned international expansion. Markets including the UK, France, Italy, and Canada had originally been targeted for an early 2026 release, but those plans were deferred. The company stated that it prioritized fulfilling existing US orders, with waitlists already extending into 2026.

Rivalry is good


If Meta re-enters the smartwatch arena, the competitive implications could extend well beyond its own ecosystem. The wearable market in North America has long been dominated by the Apple Watch, which set the benchmark for health tracking, performance, and platform integration. A Meta-developed alternative, especially one tightly linked to AI services and smart glasses, would represent a new type of challenger rather than a traditional specs-based competitor.

What should be the Meta smartwatch like?
1 Votes

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Samsung S4 Mini Sealed/Unopened

by darkdrak88 • 4

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Galaxy S26 Ultra's privacy display feature might make you say, "no thanks"
Galaxy S26 Ultra's privacy display feature might make you say, "no thanks"
Samsung releases a teaser showing how the Galaxy S26 Ultra's hot new feature will work
Samsung releases a teaser showing how the Galaxy S26 Ultra's hot new feature will work
Тhe OnePlus 15 has one issue no one talks about
Тhe OnePlus 15 has one issue no one talks about
Unintended T-Mobile plan change triggered by certain purchases
Unintended T-Mobile plan change triggered by certain purchases
Most of our readers say "no thanks" to flashy colors on the upcoming Unihertz Titan 2 Elite
Most of our readers say "no thanks" to flashy colors on the upcoming Unihertz Titan 2 Elite
Will Android Auto finally bring back the thing it took away from us years ago?
Will Android Auto finally bring back the thing it took away from us years ago?

Latest News

Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless