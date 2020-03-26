Verizon's special LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW edition goes up for pre-order at $950









The handset is slightly cheaper when purchased from AT&T or T-Mobile, at $899.99 and $799.99 respectively, not to mention "Ma Bell" can bring that list price down to... $0 with a new line of service and a monthly installment plan, while Magenta is willing to throw in a Dual Screen case for only $100 more.





Said accessory, which essentially transforms the V60 ThinQ into a rudimentary foldable device of sorts, needs to be bought separately if you decide to get the phone from the nation's largest wireless service provider. Oddly enough, though, the case doesn't seem to be available by itself just yet, either from Verizon or LG's official US e-store.





To recap, you have to pay 950 bucks for a "Classy White" or "Classy Blue" LG V60 ThinQ supporting Verizon's speedy but spotty 5G Ultra Wideband network based on state-of-the-art mmWave technology. That's $250 lower than the regular price of a Galaxy S20+ equipped with Ultra Wideband compatibility, although Samsung's 6.7-incher sports an extra rear-facing camera compared to the triple lens system of LG's 6.8-inch flagship.





The Galaxy S20+ also comes with a significantly sharper and smoother screen, as well as 4 additional gigs of memory for a grand total of 12. Then again, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW actually packs the larger battery (5,000 vs 4,500mAh capacity) while also keeping the conventional headphone jack alive. Overall, LG's newest high-end handset certainly comes with a respectable quality/price ratio when you take its Snapdragon 865 processor and 64MP primary camera into consideration too.



