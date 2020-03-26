Verizon LG Android 5G

Verizon's special LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW edition goes up for pre-order at $950

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 26, 2020, 5:29 AM
Verizon's special LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW edition goes up for pre-order at $950
Not all 5G mobile networks are created equal, especially in the US, where every major carrier has essentially adopted a different rollout strategy, yielding one clear early winner on the speed front and another coverage champion. Unfortunately, that also means not all 5G-enabled phones are created equal either, which is why, for instance, you still can't buy Samsung's 6.2-inch Galaxy S20 with support for Verizon's blazing fast new network.

But after making its US commercial debut on AT&T and T-Mobile just last week, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G has officially expanded to Big Red, going up for pre-order at a $949.99 retail price ahead of an actual delivery start date of April 2. 

The handset is slightly cheaper when purchased from AT&T or T-Mobile, at $899.99 and $799.99 respectively, not to mention "Ma Bell" can bring that list price down to... $0 with a new line of service and a monthly installment plan, while Magenta is willing to throw in a Dual Screen case for only $100 more. 

Said accessory, which essentially transforms the V60 ThinQ into a rudimentary foldable device of sorts, needs to be bought separately if you decide to get the phone from the nation's largest wireless service provider. Oddly enough, though, the case doesn't seem to be available by itself just yet, either from Verizon or LG's official US e-store.

To recap, you have to pay 950 bucks for a "Classy White" or "Classy Blue" LG V60 ThinQ supporting Verizon's speedy but spotty 5G Ultra Wideband network based on state-of-the-art mmWave technology. That's $250 lower than the regular price of a Galaxy S20+ equipped with Ultra Wideband compatibility, although Samsung's 6.7-incher sports an extra rear-facing camera compared to the triple lens system of LG's 6.8-inch flagship.

The Galaxy S20+ also comes with a significantly sharper and smoother screen, as well as 4 additional gigs of memory for a grand total of 12. Then again, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW actually packs the larger battery (5,000 vs 4,500mAh capacity) while also keeping the conventional headphone jack alive. Overall, LG's newest high-end handset certainly comes with a respectable quality/price ratio when you take its Snapdragon 865 processor and 64MP primary camera into consideration too.

Related phones

V60 ThinQ
LG V60 ThinQ View Full specs
  • Display 6.8 inches
    2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Watch the Huawei P40 series launch event livestream here
Watch the Huawei P40 series launch event livestream here
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has just leaked
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has just leaked
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro could face an iPhone X-like delay
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro could face an iPhone X-like delay
Apple drops iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 with some great features and bug fixes
Apple drops iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 with some great features and bug fixes
Galaxy S20 Exynos vs Snapdragon battery life and performance, or why Samsung fans are angry
Galaxy S20 Exynos vs Snapdragon battery life and performance, or why Samsung fans are angry
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison
iPhone 12 Pro Max to feature key camera upgrades, but no periscope lens
iPhone 12 Pro Max to feature key camera upgrades, but no periscope lens
iPads 2020 buying guide: choose the best iPad for you
iPads 2020 buying guide: choose the best iPad for you

Popular stories

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has just leaked
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has just leaked
What's the status of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger? It's a date, say deal-closing bankers
What's the status of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger? It's a date, say deal-closing bankers
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap
T-Mobile keeps expanding 5G coverage, this time with a batch of 10 cities
T-Mobile keeps expanding 5G coverage, this time with a batch of 10 cities
Working from home? Don't discuss sensitive information near this device
Working from home? Don't discuss sensitive information near this device

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless