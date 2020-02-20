New real-world tests compare Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T's 5G networks with mixed results





We're obviously talking about cities where US operators "had stated they had launched their 5G services" by the time the analytics firm conducted its in-depth research, which makes this new report far less representative of nationwide mobile network experiences than the 4G-focused paper released last month





One striking similarity between these very different evaluations is how it's practically impossible to name an outright and decisive winner among the nation's big four carriers. This time around, OpenSignal ranked Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint by three key factors, and surprise, surprise, each of the three battles was won by a different mobile network operator.

Verizon is the heavyweight 5G speed champion













What's astounding is that number totally crushed T-Mobile's own mmWave 5G average of 243.1 Mbps downloads while unsurprisingly mopping the floor with Sprint's 2.5 GHz, AT&T's 850MHz, and T-Mobile's 600MHz 5G networks as well. If you find that terminology (more than) a little confusing, the main thing you need to keep in mind is that not all 5G networks are created equal.





T-Mobile takes the coverage win





It's also no big surprise that the first "nationwide" 5G network delivers the steadiest "high-speed" signal, although given Magenta's bombastic claims in the last few months, we'd have expected a much better result than 53 percent. That essentially means OpenSignal testers were able to connect to a 5G signal "just over half of the time" during their measurements on T-Mobile and slightly less on Sprint.













Like T-Mobile, the nation's second-largest carrier is sacrificing speed for the sake of 5G availability with low-band spectrum, at least in theory, because the reality is both AT&T's 5G speeds and coverage are pitiful for the time being. Or at least for the time when OpenSignal's tests were conducted.

Sprint trumps Verizon for the combined speed crown





If low-band spectrum is good for coverage and high-band mmWave technology delivers the most significant speed improvements, you might be wondering what are the strong suits of a mid-band 5G network. The answer lies primarily in the balance between 5G availability and velocity, which helped Sprint top OpenSignal's "combined 4G/5G download speed" chart for December 2019 and January 2020.









In a way, this could be considered the best indicator of the real-life impact today's 5G networks can have on your user experience, taking into account "how much time devices spent connected to each 5G network during the walk tests."







