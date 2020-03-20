The LG V60 ThinQ 5G is free at launch with AT&T installments
Even better, T-Mobile unveiled a cool BOGO deal for the LG V60 ThinQ 5G before putting the handset up for grabs, while AT&T customers can already get one unit completely free of charge. You don't need to trade anything in or jump through too many hoops to lower the carrier's "regular" $900 price to $0, although the introductory offer does require a new line of service and a "qualifying" installment agreement.
Technically, you will be charged 30 bucks every month for two and a half years, but your payments will be returned in full as bill credits. The promotion is valid both for entirely new AT&T subscribers and existing ones looking to add a new line to their accounts, while the rest of the terms and conditions are pretty straightforward, including mandatory payment of taxes on the phone's full retail price upfront and a $30 activation fee.
Incredibly enough, AT&T also promised its subscribers a few days ago that they would be able to score a gratis Dual Screen case from LG as well, although that particular promotion doesn't appear to have been added to the manufacturer's dedicated website just yet.
When it does show up, you will essentially get a foldable device... of sorts for free, with everything from a beautiful P-OLED display sporting a waterdrop-style notch to the aforementioned state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865 SoC, a generous 8GB RAM count, 128 gigs of internal storage space, microSD support, a headphone jack, 5,000mAh battery capacity, and a triple rear-facing camera system including a primary 64MP shooter and a 3D Time-of-Flight sensor in tow.
The LG V60 ThinQ also comes with 5G connectivity as standard, although in the interest of full disclosure, you should know AT&T's next-gen network does not shine in terms of speed or coverage right now. Then again, a $0 V60 is clearly an amazing bargain even if you end up only using the high-end phone on 4G LTE.