AT&T LG Android Deals 5G

The LG V60 ThinQ 5G is free at launch with AT&T installments

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 20, 2020, 7:38 AM
The LG V60 ThinQ 5G is free at launch with AT&amp;T installments
The 5G-enabled V60 ThinQ might be lacking the "wow factor" LG plans to pursue in 2021 to return its mobile business to profitability after years and years of declining sales numbers and rising financial losses, but at least the company seems to have understood at last that it can't compete against Samsung and Apple on equal flagship price footing.

As such, the 6.8-inch Snapdragon 865 powerhouse is launching in the US at only $799.99 and up, compared to the Galaxy S20 lineup that starts at $999.99 and an iPhone 11 Pro available for $999 with a measly 64 gigs of internal storage space.

Even better, T-Mobile unveiled a cool BOGO deal for the LG V60 ThinQ 5G before putting the handset up for grabs, while AT&T customers can already get one unit completely free of charge. You don't need to trade anything in or jump through too many hoops to lower the carrier's "regular" $900 price to $0, although the introductory offer does require a new line of service and a "qualifying" installment agreement.

Check out the deal here



Technically, you will be charged 30 bucks every month for two and a half years, but your payments will be returned in full as bill credits. The promotion is valid both for entirely new AT&T subscribers and existing ones looking to add a new line to their accounts, while the rest of the terms and conditions are pretty straightforward, including mandatory payment of taxes on the phone's full retail price upfront and a $30 activation fee. 

Incredibly enough, AT&T also promised its subscribers a few days ago that they would be able to score a gratis Dual Screen case from LG as well, although that particular promotion doesn't appear to have been added to the manufacturer's dedicated website just yet.

 

When it does show up, you will essentially get a foldable device... of sorts for free, with everything from a beautiful P-OLED display sporting a waterdrop-style notch to the aforementioned state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865 SoC, a generous 8GB RAM count, 128 gigs of internal storage space, microSD support, a headphone jack, 5,000mAh battery capacity, and a triple rear-facing camera system including a primary 64MP shooter and a 3D Time-of-Flight sensor in tow.

The LG V60 ThinQ also comes with 5G connectivity as standard, although in the interest of full disclosure, you should know AT&T's next-gen network does not shine in terms of speed or coverage right now. Then again, a $0 V60 is clearly an amazing bargain even if you end up only using the high-end phone on 4G LTE.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

-100%
The LG V60 ThinQ 5G is free at launch with AT&T installments
The LG V60 ThinQ 5G is free at launch with AT&T installments
Check out these killer new Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL deals at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H
Check out these killer new Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL deals at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H
A bunch of Fossil Sport and Gen 4 smartwatches are on sale at incredibly low prices
Expires in - 1w 2dA bunch of Fossil Sport and Gen 4 smartwatches are on sale at incredibly low prices
Apple brings certified refurbished iPad Pro (2018) prices way down
Apple brings certified refurbished iPad Pro (2018) prices way down
-$250
T-Mobile viciously cuts OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T prices ahead of OnePlus 8 launch
T-Mobile viciously cuts OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T prices ahead of OnePlus 8 launch
Superb deal: Grab these two exceptional iOS games while they're free
Superb deal: Grab these two exceptional iOS games while they're free

Popular stories

Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
120Hz vs 60Hz effect on battery life compared: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20
120Hz vs 60Hz effect on battery life compared: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless