The LG V60 ThinQ 5G is free at launch with AT&T installments









Even better, T-Mobile unveiled a cool BOGO deal for the LG V60 ThinQ 5G before putting the handset up for grabs, while AT&T customers can already get one unit completely free of charge. You don't need to trade anything in or jump through too many hoops to lower the carrier's "regular" $900 price to $0, although the introductory offer does require a new line of service and a "qualifying" installment agreement.













Technically, you will be charged 30 bucks every month for two and a half years, but your payments will be returned in full as bill credits. The promotion is valid both for entirely new AT&T subscribers and existing ones looking to add a new line to their accounts, while the rest of the terms and conditions are pretty straightforward, including mandatory payment of taxes on the phone's full retail price upfront and a $30 activation fee.













When it does show up, you will essentially get a foldable device... of sorts for free, with everything from a beautiful P-OLED display sporting a waterdrop-style notch to the aforementioned state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865 SoC, a generous 8GB RAM count, 128 gigs of internal storage space, microSD support, a headphone jack, 5,000mAh battery capacity, and a triple rear-facing camera system including a primary 64MP shooter and a 3D Time-of-Flight sensor in tow.







