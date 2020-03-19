T-Mobile Wireless service 5G

T-Mobile keeps expanding 5G coverage, this time with a batch of 10 cities

Georgi Zarkov
by Georgi Zarkov
Mar 19, 2020, 11:24 AM
Now that most of us are staying home it becomes even more apparent how important fast and reliable internet is. And while those that have fiber at their homes enjoy its stability and amazing speeds, for many their phone’s connection is actually quicker.

That will be even more so once 5G is everywhere. And while that day is still far in the future, carriers are making big strides towards it. TMoNews reports the latest expansion of the un-carrier’s 5G network.

T-Mobile is adding another 10 cities to its 5G map and the lucky ones are as follows:

  • Cordes Lakes, AZ
  • Ault, CO
  • Bloomfield, IN
  • Versailles, IN
  • Hampton, IA
  • Hatch, NM
  • Four Bridges, OH
  • Hennessey, OK
  • Hood River, OR
  • Newburg, WI

You know good progress is being made when some of the new cities added you’re hearing for the first time. As you can see, new 5G areas are popping up all over the United States.

5G smartphones are also becoming more common, especially with Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series and by the end of the year even some mid-range phones will have 5G. If you don’t feel like spending $1,000 for a 5G phone, just have some patience and you’ll have plenty of models to choose from.

