T-Mobile keeps expanding 5G coverage, this time with a batch of 10 cities
That will be even more so once 5G is everywhere. And while that day is still far in the future, carriers are making big strides towards it. TMoNews reports the latest expansion of the un-carrier’s 5G network.
- Cordes Lakes, AZ
- Ault, CO
- Bloomfield, IN
- Versailles, IN
- Hampton, IA
- Hatch, NM
- Four Bridges, OH
- Hennessey, OK
- Hood River, OR
- Newburg, WI
You know good progress is being made when some of the new cities added you’re hearing for the first time. As you can see, new 5G areas are popping up all over the United States.
5G smartphones are also becoming more common, especially with Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series and by the end of the year even some mid-range phones will have 5G. If you don’t feel like spending $1,000 for a 5G phone, just have some patience and you’ll have plenty of models to choose from.