First LG V60 5G teardown gives it a good repair score

After previewing the first camera samples from the 64MP shooter of the upcoming LG V60 ThinQ, now it's time to disassemble the phone to see what makes it tick. That's right, LG's spring flagship hasn't even launched yet on US carriers, and PBK already made a teardown video review of its innards

Despite its waterproof nature, the phone is rated 7 out of 10 for repairability, as, unlike the G8, this time around LG didn't go wild with adhesive on the gigantic 5000mAh battery pack. Moreover, modules like the SIM card reader or the loudspeakers, are also easily replaceable, all adding to the good repair scrore.

Thus, at least on paper, the LG V60 is already a great balance of battery longevity, camera versatility, and price tag. The special edition for Verizon's UWB network will come at a later date even, but so will the Galaxy S20 5G with mmWave modem on Big Red. 

Mum's the word on pricing yet, but, given the 1080p display, and if history is any indication, the V60 may cost less than the S20, even with the Dual Screen accessory add-on. The Dual Screen cover extends the same 6.8" OLED screen as the phone itself, and lets you peruse it as an add-on screen estate for various practical purposes like calculating, typing, or gamepad-ing without covering half of the main display with your fingers.

Related phones

V60 ThinQ
LG V60 ThinQ View Full specs
  • Display 6.8 inches
    2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

Anguesse
Reply

3. Anguesse

Posts: 4; Member since: 14 min ago

OneLove123
Reply

1. OneLove123

Posts: 1355; Member since: Aug 28, 2018

Release it, LG!!

posted on 1 hour ago

