LG V60 ThinQ goes official with massive battery, 5G support, 64MP camera
A huge display, three cameras, and 8K video support
Building upon the design language of previous-generation smartphones, the LG V60 ThinQ features a massive 6.8-inch OLED display complete with a tall 20:9 aspect ratio, a Full-HD+ (2460 x 1080p) resolution, slim bezels, and a waterdrop notch.
pixel binning technology to produce both more detailed and brighter 16-megapixel shots. For the first time ever on an LG smartphone, support for 8K video recording has also been included alongside a new feature dubbed Voice Bokeh, which boosts the user's voice and minimizes background noise to improve clarity.
Circling back to the camera setup, the aforementioned primary shooter is coupled with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle alternative and a dedicated Time-of-Flight sensor for better portrait photos.
Snapdragon 865 paired with 5G support and massive battery
The LG V60 ThinQ's premium external packaged is joined by a long list of flagship-level specifications. The highlight of it all is undoubtedly Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with the Snapdragon X55 5G modem.
LG has included 8GB of RAM as standard and also offers 128GB of internal storage. But if that isn't enough, microSD cards of up to 2TB are supported, therefore ensuring you can record a ton of 8K video content without worrying about space.
The new phone, as you'd expect from any other device in 2020, ships with Android 10 straight out of the box and, in this case, the brand's custom UI too. Also included is a ginormous 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support – 30 minutes will give you a 50% charge – which should minimize the impact of 5G network support on battery life.
Completing the list of specifications is a 10-megapixel selfie camera, IP68 water and dust resistance, stereo speakers, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner much like the one featured on last year’s models.
The Dual Screen is back once again
LG still doesn't think foldable smartphones are ready for primetime but it believes consumers are ready for the benefits these bring. That's why the LG V60 ThinQ supports the latest version of the Dual Screen accessory.
This new version features a ribbed back for additional grip. Users can also set the 2.1-inch cover display to always display key information or configure it to switch off after 10 seconds.
LG V60 ThinQ pricing, carrier availability, release date
The LG V60 ThinQ will be available in Classy Blue and Classy White over the coming weeks from AT&T, T-Mobile, and US Cellular. Verizon is planning to offer an updated version called the LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW later this year that’s compatible with its 5G Ultra Wideband network and 5G low-band network.
Specific pricing and availability details are yet to be shared, but LG says it will cost less than the existing LG V50 ThinQ 5G, which originally retailed at $999. Hopefully that means a price point in the region of $899 or lower is planned.
47 Comments
43. CEDEOTB
Posts: 501; Member since: Nov 21, 2016
posted on yesterday, 10:56 PM 0
44. oldtymer
Posts: 88; Member since: Jan 31, 2020
posted on yesterday, 11:53 PM 0
46. oldtymer
Posts: 88; Member since: Jan 31, 2020
posted on yesterday, 11:55 PM 0
47. oldtymer
Posts: 88; Member since: Jan 31, 2020
posted on yesterday, 11:56 PM 0
42. CEDEOTB
Posts: 501; Member since: Nov 21, 2016
posted on yesterday, 10:54 PM 0
41. rkoforever90
Posts: 511; Member since: Dec 03, 2011
posted on yesterday, 10:35 PM 0
45. oldtymer
Posts: 88; Member since: Jan 31, 2020
posted on yesterday, 11:54 PM 0
48. oldtymer
Posts: 88; Member since: Jan 31, 2020
posted on yesterday, 11:57 PM 0
49. oldtymer
Posts: 88; Member since: Jan 31, 2020
posted on yesterday, 11:58 PM 0
33. Sparkxster
Posts: 1275; Member since: Mar 31, 2017
posted on yesterday, 4:09 PM 2
30. oldtymer
Posts: 88; Member since: Jan 31, 2020
posted on yesterday, 3:28 PM 0
32. androapplephone
Posts: 55; Member since: Oct 04, 2011
posted on yesterday, 3:48 PM 4
28. Feanor
Posts: 1452; Member since: Jun 20, 2012
posted on yesterday, 3:20 PM 4
37. ijuanp03
Posts: 728; Member since: Dec 30, 2014
posted on yesterday, 6:50 PM 0
26. Locked-n-Loaded
Posts: 149; Member since: Sep 13, 2019
posted on yesterday, 3:06 PM 1
25. TBomb
Posts: 1790; Member since: Dec 28, 2012
posted on yesterday, 1:44 PM 3
24. middlehead
Posts: 488; Member since: May 12, 2014
posted on yesterday, 1:36 PM 0
22. oldtymer
Posts: 88; Member since: Jan 31, 2020
posted on yesterday, 12:22 PM 0
29. oldtymer
Posts: 88; Member since: Jan 31, 2020
posted on yesterday, 3:21 PM 0
21. ZEUS.the.thunder.god
Posts: 1194; Member since: Oct 05, 2011
posted on yesterday, 12:11 PM 7
27. Sealblaighter
Posts: 445; Member since: Jan 26, 2014
posted on yesterday, 3:16 PM 1
20. s_boy
Posts: 40; Member since: Nov 30, 2013
posted on yesterday, 12:03 PM 1
38. ijuanp03
Posts: 728; Member since: Dec 30, 2014
posted on yesterday, 6:59 PM 1
39. ike301
Posts: 11; Member since: Aug 11, 2019
posted on yesterday, 9:25 PM 0
17. bucknassty
Posts: 1434; Member since: Mar 24, 2017
posted on yesterday, 11:13 AM 4
23. rsiders
Posts: 2083; Member since: Nov 17, 2011
posted on yesterday, 1:15 PM 4
16. Alcyone
Posts: 666; Member since: May 10, 2018
posted on yesterday, 11:06 AM 1
31. TheTalkingMan
Posts: 7; Member since: May 18, 2016
posted on yesterday, 3:28 PM 1
34. CDexterWard
Posts: 152; Member since: Feb 05, 2018
posted on yesterday, 4:14 PM 1
40. ike301
Posts: 11; Member since: Aug 11, 2019
posted on yesterday, 9:28 PM 1
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):