LG V60 ThinQ goes official with massive battery, 5G support, 64MP camera

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Feb 26, 2020, 10:11 AM
The LG V50 ThinQ was announced twelve months ago this week as one of the world’s first 5G-ready smartphones. Today, the struggling smartphone brand is back with a newer model dubbed the LG V60 ThinQ which introduces upgrades in virtually every area.

A huge display, three cameras, and 8K video support


Building upon the design language of previous-generation smartphones, the LG V60 ThinQ features a massive 6.8-inch OLED display complete with a tall 20:9 aspect ratio, a Full-HD+ (2460 x 1080p) resolution, slim bezels, and a waterdrop notch.

An aluminum frame and glass panel on the back accompany these features. The latter is home to the usual LG logo and a pretty wide horizontal camera module that's fitted with a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

It makes use of pixel binning technology to produce both more detailed and brighter 16-megapixel shots. For the first time ever on an LG smartphone, support for 8K video recording has also been included alongside a new feature dubbed Voice Bokeh, which boosts the user's voice and minimizes background noise to improve clarity.

That feature is made possible by four high-performance microphones that allow recording of sounds from various directions in order to deliver a more realistic audio experience. The LG 3D Sound Engine makes an appearance on the phone too and separates sound into different categories to optimize playback. The audiophiles out there will also be pleased to know that LG has included a trusty 3.5mm headphone jack. 

Circling back to the camera setup, the aforementioned primary shooter is coupled with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle alternative and a dedicated Time-of-Flight sensor for better portrait photos.

Snapdragon 865 paired with 5G support and massive battery


The LG V60 ThinQ's premium external packaged is joined by a long list of flagship-level specifications. The highlight of it all is undoubtedly Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with the Snapdragon X55 5G modem.

LG has included 8GB of RAM as standard and also offers 128GB of internal storage. But if that isn't enough, microSD cards of up to 2TB are supported, therefore ensuring you can record a ton of 8K video content without worrying about space.

The new phone, as you'd expect from any other device in 2020, ships with Android 10 straight out of the box and, in this case, the brand's custom UI too. Also included is a ginormous 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support – 30 minutes will give you a 50% charge – which should minimize the impact of 5G network support on battery life.

Completing the list of specifications is a 10-megapixel selfie camera, IP68 water and dust resistance, stereo speakers, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner much like the one featured on last year’s models.

The Dual Screen is back once again


LG still doesn't think foldable smartphones are ready for primetime but it believes consumers are ready for the benefits these bring. That's why the LG V60 ThinQ supports the latest version of the Dual Screen accessory.

It now features a huge 6.8-inch display, just like the V60 ThinQ, but weighs the same as its 6.4-inch predecessor thanks to the inclusion of a thinner OLED panel. The product effectively doubles the screen real estate available to users and makes multitasking, productivity, gaming, and entertainment more enjoyable, according to LG.

This new version features a ribbed back for additional grip. Users can also set the 2.1-inch cover display to always display key information or configure it to switch off after 10 seconds.

LG V60 ThinQ pricing, carrier availability, release date 


The LG V60 ThinQ will be available in Classy Blue and Classy White over the coming weeks from AT&T, T-Mobile, and US Cellular. Verizon is planning to offer an updated version called the LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW later this year that’s compatible with its 5G Ultra Wideband network and 5G low-band network.

Specific pricing and availability details are yet to be shared, but LG says it will cost less than the existing LG V50 ThinQ 5G, which originally retailed at $999. Hopefully that means a price point in the region of $899 or lower is planned.

