T-Mobile AT&T Verizon LG Android 5G

Supertall LG V60 ThinQ 5G stars in official promo video

Florin Troaca
by Florin Troaca
Feb 28, 2020, 7:22 PM
Supertall LG V60 ThinQ 5G stars in official promo video
One year after announcing its very first 5G smartphone - the V50 ThinQ - LG this week unveiled its successor, unsurprisingly called V60 ThinQ 5G.

While the LG V60 ThinQ doesn't have a proper release date, the handset is expected to be available in the US starting March with Android 10 onboard. Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and US Cellular are all getting ready to sell the new phone.

Until the V60 ThinQ hits the market, LG hopes to pique the interest of customers by showcasing the phone and some of its features in a feel-good promo video (embedded below).

LG's V60 ThinQ promo video is mainly focused on the phone's multimedia capabilities, including 8K video recording, Night View photo mode, and Voice Bokeh (an enhanced audio recording mode that isolates your voice and tries to shut out background noise).

The video also mentions the V60 ThinQ's 6.8-inch Cinematic FullView display, its Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 5G connectivity, and 5000 mAh battery. Furthermore, we get to see a Dual Screen (sold separately), which is largely similar to the Dual Screen of the old LG V50.



What may not be immediately apparent from LG's latest video is that the V60 ThinQ is a very tall phone. In fact, at 169.4 mm, this is the tallest high-end LG smartphone to date. It's even a bit taller than Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra (166.9 mm), which itself is larger than most Samsung handsets.

It remains to be seen if the large footprint of the LG V60 ThinQ 5G impacts its usability in any way - probably not, but we'll let you know once we review the device. Meanwhile, what do you think about this new LG smartphone? Chime in in the comments below.

Related phones

V60 ThinQ
LG V60 ThinQ View Full specs
  • Display 6.8 inches
    2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

OneLove123
Reply

1. OneLove123

Posts: 1349; Member since: Aug 28, 2018

My next phone. The battery life should be better than my G8x when using dual screen.

posted on 38 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+ (5G)
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+ (5G)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: 48 hours later
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: 48 hours later
Galaxy S20 sales get off to a very slow start, but Samsung shouldn't panic just yet
Galaxy S20 sales get off to a very slow start, but Samsung shouldn't panic just yet
Vivo's 5G Apex 2020 is what every smartphone wishes it could be
Vivo's 5G Apex 2020 is what every smartphone wishes it could be
Will Samsung ever get serious about challenging Apple in the smartwatch market?
Will Samsung ever get serious about challenging Apple in the smartwatch market?
LG V60 ThinQ goes official with massive battery, 5G support, 64MP camera
LG V60 ThinQ goes official with massive battery, 5G support, 64MP camera

Popular stories

Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
T-Mobile just can't stop mocking Verizon (aka Verwhyzon) over its 5G shenanigans
T-Mobile just can't stop mocking Verizon (aka Verwhyzon) over its 5G shenanigans

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless