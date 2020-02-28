Supertall LG V60 ThinQ 5G stars in official promo video





What may not be immediately apparent from LG's latest video is that the V60 ThinQ is a very tall phone. In fact, at 169.4 mm, this is the tallest high-end LG smartphone to date. It's even a bit taller than Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra (166.9 mm), which itself is larger than most Samsung handsets.It remains to be seen if the large footprint of the LG V60 ThinQ 5G impacts its usability in any way - probably not, but we'll let you know once we review the device. Meanwhile, what do you think about this new LG smartphone? Chime in in the comments below.