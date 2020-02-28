Supertall LG V60 ThinQ 5G stars in official promo video
Until the V60 ThinQ hits the market, LG hopes to pique the interest of customers by showcasing the phone and some of its features in a feel-good promo video (embedded below).
LG's V60 ThinQ promo video is mainly focused on the phone's multimedia capabilities, including 8K video recording, Night View photo mode, and Voice Bokeh (an enhanced audio recording mode that isolates your voice and tries to shut out background noise).
The video also mentions the V60 ThinQ's 6.8-inch Cinematic FullView display, its Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 5G connectivity, and 5000 mAh battery. Furthermore, we get to see a Dual Screen (sold separately), which is largely similar to the Dual Screen of the old LG V50.
What may not be immediately apparent from LG's latest video is that the V60 ThinQ is a very tall phone. In fact, at 169.4 mm, this is the tallest high-end LG smartphone to date. It's even a bit taller than Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra (166.9 mm), which itself is larger than most Samsung handsets.
It remains to be seen if the large footprint of the LG V60 ThinQ 5G impacts its usability in any way - probably not, but we'll let you know once we review the device. Meanwhile, what do you think about this new LG smartphone? Chime in in the comments below.
