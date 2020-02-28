LG V60 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 5G specs, price, and features
There is no Android battle on US carriers more important than the fight between Samsung and LG flagships. These are the two Android makers with the highest market share on Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T or Sprint, and with the advent of their 5G network, both outed new flagships that take advantage of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 and its 5G modem tack-on.
That is why we are pitting the S20 against the newly-announced V60 that LG may have intended to unveil around the MWC 2020 expo, but couldn't anyway due to the coronavirus closure, and just issued the handset for the world to marvel at.
LG V60 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 5G specs, price and carrier availability
LG didn't go all-out on specs and camera kits, as you can see from this LG V60 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 key differences comparison list:
- LG V60 1080p (6.8") vs Galaxy S20+ 1440p (6.7") OLED displays
- LG V60 5000mAh vs Galaxy S20+ 4500mAh battery capacity
- LG V60 64MP vs Galaxy S20+ 12MP main cameras
- LG V60 13MP wide vs Galaxy S20+ 64MP telephoto secondary cameras
- LG V60 headphone jack vs Galaxy S20+ (nope)
- LG pricing is lower than Samsung's and V60 won't be on Sprint
|LG V60 ThinQ
|Galaxy S20+
|Galaxy S20
|Design and dimensions
|Classy Blue, Classy White
6.67 x 3.06 x 0.35 inches (169.4 x 77.7 x 8.9 mm)
7.72 oz (219 g)
|Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black and Cosmic Grey
161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm
(8.9mm at the camera bump)
6.63 oz (188 g)
|Cloud Blue, Cosmic Grey and Cloud Pink
151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm
(9.1mm at the camera bump)
5.78 oz (164 g)
|Display
|6.8" 20.5:9 FHD+ P-OLED FullVision (2,460 x 1,080 / 395ppi)
|6.7" 2K AMOLED, Premium Hole Infinity Display, on-demand 120Hz refresh
|6.2" 2K AMOLED, Premium Hole Infinity Display, on-demand 120Hz refresh
|Camera(s)
|64MP main, F1.8 / 0.8μm / 78˚
13MP ultrawide F1.9 / 1.0μm / 117˚
ToF camera
10MP selfie camera, F1.9 / 1.22μm / 72.5˚
8K 24fps or 4K HDR 120fps recording
|12MP main, 1.8μm pixel size
64MP Telephoto, 3x optical, 30x Space Zoom
12MP Ultrawide-angle lens
ToF camera
10MP selfie camera
8K 24fps or 4K HDR 120fps recording
|12MP main, 1.8μm pixel size
64MP Telephoto, 3x optical, 30x Space Zoom
12MP Ultrawide-angle lens
10MP selfie camera
8K 24fps or 4K HDR 120fps recording
|Processor(s) and 5G modem
|Snapdragon 865
|Snapdragon 865, Exynos 990 (4G and 5G models)
|Snapdragon 865, Exynos 990 (4G and 5G models)
|Memory
|8GB DDR5 RAM/128GB storage
|8/12GB DDR5 RAM
128/256/512GB storage
|8/12GB DDR5 RAM
128GB storage
|Battery
|5000mAh
|4500mAh
|4000mAh
|Price
|sub-$1000 w/ Dual Screen add-on
|from $1199.99
|from $999.99
The LG V60 ThinQ 5G with LG Dual Screen will be available in the coming weeks from AT&T, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular and Verizon. Verizon will offer the LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW with access to both its 5G Ultra Wideband network and 5G low-band network, launching later this year.
As if to solidify its excellent value-for-money street cred, LG equipped the V60 ThinQ with four new mics that record high-fidelity audio, in addition to the multimedia package brought on by the Dual Screen contraption.
The Dual Screen cover houses the same 6.8" OLED screen as the phone itself, and lets you peruse it as an add-on display estate for various practical purposes like calculating, typing, or gamepad-ing without covering half of the main display with your fat digits.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):