LG V60 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 5G specs, price, and features



There is no Android battle on US carriers more important than the fight between Samsung and LG flagships. These are the two Android makers with the highest market share on Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T or Sprint, and with the advent of their 5G network, both outed new flagships that take advantage of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 and its 5G modem tack-on.









That is why we are pitting the S20 against the newly-announced V60 that LG may have intended to unveil around the MWC 2020 expo, but couldn't anyway due to the coronavirus closure, and just issued the handset for the world to marvel at.





On paper, the LG V60 is a great balance of battery longevity, camera versatility, and price tag, so we ought to compare it with the basic but pricey Galaxy S20 that Samsung will unleash a week or two before the V60 on US carriers. The special edition for Verizon's UWB network will come at a later date even, but so will the Galaxy S20 5G with mmWave modem on Big Red.





LG V60 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 5G specs, price and carrier availability





LG didn't go all-out on specs and camera kits, as you can see from this LG V60 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 key differences comparison list:





LG V60 1080p (6.8") vs Galaxy S20+ 1440p (6.7") OLED displays

LG V60 5000mAh vs Galaxy S20+ 4500mAh battery capacity

LG V60 64MP vs Galaxy S20+ 12MP main cameras

LG V60 13MP wide vs Galaxy S20+ 64MP telephoto secondary cameras

LG V60 headphone jack vs Galaxy S20+ (nope)

LG pricing is lower than Samsung's and V60 won't be on Sprint













The LG V60 ThinQ 5G with LG Dual Screen will be available in the coming weeks from AT&T, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular and Verizon. Verizon will offer the LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW with access to both its 5G Ultra Wideband network and 5G low-band network, launching later this year.





As if to solidify its excellent value-for-money street cred, LG equipped the V60 ThinQ with four new mics that record high-fidelity audio, in addition to the multimedia package brought on by the Dual Screen contraption.





The Dual Screen cover houses the same 6.8" OLED screen as the phone itself, and lets you peruse it as an add-on display estate for various practical purposes like calculating, typing, or gamepad-ing without covering half of the main display with your fat digits.