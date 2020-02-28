T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung LG Android

LG V60 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 5G specs, price, and features

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Feb 28, 2020, 7:37 AM
LG V60 ThinQ

LG V60 ThinQ

Dimensions

6.67 x 3.06 x 0.35 inches

169.4 x 77.7 x 8.9 mm

Weight

7.72 oz (219 g)

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Dimensions

6.37 x 2.9 x 0.31 inches

161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8 mm

Weight

6.56 oz (188 g)

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20

Dimensions

5.97 x 2.72 x 0.31 inches

151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9 mm

Weight

5.78 oz (163 g)

LG V50 ThinQ

LG V50 ThinQ

Dimensions

6.27 x 3 x 0.33 inches

159.2 x 76.1 x 8.3 mm

Weight

6.46 oz (183 g)

There is no Android battle on US carriers more important than the fight between Samsung and LG flagships. These are the two Android makers with the highest market share on Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T or Sprint, and with the advent of their 5G network, both outed new flagships that take advantage of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 and its 5G modem tack-on.


That is why we are pitting the S20 against the newly-announced V60 that LG may have intended to unveil around the MWC 2020 expo, but couldn't anyway due to the coronavirus closure, and just issued the handset for the world to marvel at.

On paper, the LG V60 is a great balance of battery longevity, camera versatility, and price tag, so we ought to compare it with the basic but pricey Galaxy S20 that Samsung will unleash a week or two before the V60 on US carriers. The special edition for Verizon's UWB network will come at a later date even, but so will the Galaxy S20 5G with mmWave modem on Big Red.

LG V60 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 5G specs, price and carrier availability


LG didn't go all-out on specs and camera kits, as you can see from this LG V60 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 key differences comparison list:

  • LG V60 1080p (6.8") vs Galaxy S20+ 1440p (6.7") OLED displays
  • LG V60 5000mAh vs Galaxy S20+ 4500mAh battery capacity
  • LG V60 64MP vs Galaxy S20+ 12MP main cameras
  • LG V60 13MP wide vs Galaxy S20+ 64MP telephoto secondary cameras
  • LG V60 headphone jack vs Galaxy S20+ (nope)
  • LG pricing is lower than Samsung's and V60 won't be on Sprint



LG V60 ThinQGalaxy S20+Galaxy S20
Design and dimensionsClassy Blue, Classy White
6.67 x 3.06 x 0.35 inches (169.4 x 77.7 x 8.9 mm)
7.72 oz (219 g)		Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black and Cosmic Grey
161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm
(8.9mm at the camera bump)
6.63 oz (188 g)		Cloud Blue, Cosmic Grey and Cloud Pink
151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm
(9.1mm at the camera bump)
5.78 oz (164 g)
Display6.8" 20.5:9 FHD+ P-OLED FullVision (2,460 x 1,080 / 395ppi) 6.7" 2K AMOLED, Premium Hole Infinity Display, on-demand 120Hz refresh 6.2" 2K AMOLED, Premium Hole Infinity Display, on-demand 120Hz refresh 
Camera(s)64MP main, F1.8 / 0.8μm / 78˚
13MP ultrawide F1.9 / 1.0μm / 117˚
ToF camera
10MP selfie camera, F1.9 / 1.22μm / 72.5˚
8K 24fps or 4K HDR 120fps recording		12MP main, 1.8μm pixel size
64MP Telephoto, 3x optical, 30x Space Zoom
12MP Ultrawide-angle lens
ToF camera
10MP selfie camera
8K 24fps or 4K HDR 120fps recording		12MP main, 1.8μm pixel size
64MP Telephoto, 3x optical, 30x Space Zoom
12MP Ultrawide-angle lens
10MP selfie camera
8K 24fps or 4K HDR 120fps recording
Processor(s) and 5G modemSnapdragon 865Snapdragon 865, Exynos 990 (4G and 5G models)Snapdragon 865, Exynos 990 (4G and 5G models)
Memory8GB DDR5 RAM/128GB storage8/12GB DDR5 RAM
128/256/512GB storage		8/12GB DDR5 RAM
128GB storage
Battery5000mAh4500mAh4000mAh
Pricesub-$1000 w/ Dual Screen add-onfrom $1199.99from $999.99
 
The LG V60 ThinQ 5G with LG Dual Screen will be available in the coming weeks from AT&T, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular and Verizon. Verizon will offer the LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW with access to both its 5G Ultra Wideband network and 5G low-band network, launching later this year.

As if to solidify its excellent value-for-money street cred, LG equipped the V60 ThinQ with four new mics that record high-fidelity audio, in addition to the multimedia package brought on by the Dual Screen contraption. 

The Dual Screen cover houses the same 6.8" OLED screen as the phone itself, and lets you peruse it as an add-on display estate for various practical purposes like calculating, typing, or gamepad-ing without covering half of the main display with your fat digits.

Related phones

V60 ThinQ
LG V60 ThinQ View Full specs
  • Display 6.8 inches
    2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20 View Full specs
  • Display 6.2 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

