Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Jan 17, 2020, 2:23 AM
LG kicks off stable Android 10 update for its second high-end phone
It's a pretty well-established fact that LG doesn't deliver the quickest software updates of the Android smartphone market, but the company appears to be making solid progress of late by starting the official promotion to the newest OS version for the G8 ThinQ a couple of months ago and following that up with a similar rollout for the V50 ThinQ 5G

This is actually the newer flagship model, having seen daylight at the 2019 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona almost a whole year ago. Of course, it took a little while for the Snapdragon 855 powerhouse to go on sale domestically, then internationally, but somewhat surprisingly, the 5G-enabled handset was released on two of America's big four wireless service providers fairly quickly.

Naturally, the stable Android 10 update is kicking off exclusively in LG's homeland, although if the G8 ThinQ is any indication, we may not have to wait very long for these UI tweaks and performance improvements to expand from Korea to the US. Technically, the LG V50 ThinQ rollout seems to have started more than a week ago, but it's only now that regular users are reportedly allowed to join former beta testers in the stable Android 10 club.

Apart from the usual changes and system enhancements, including a system-wide dark mode option, more intuitive gesture navigation, and better privacy controls, the update comes with Google's December 2019 security patches in Korea.

Back in the US, it's interesting to note the LG V50 ThinQ 5G no longer appears to be available at Best Buy, but you can obviously still purchase the notched 6.4-incher from Verizon or Sprint in anticipation of the two carriers' own Android 10 deliveries.

Since i moved to stock Android I don't wanna go back, it sucks having only 2 years of support plus having to wait several months to receive update after it's release.

