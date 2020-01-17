LG kicks off stable Android 10 update for its second high-end phone
Naturally, the stable Android 10 update is kicking off exclusively in LG's homeland, although if the G8 ThinQ is any indication, we may not have to wait very long for these UI tweaks and performance improvements to expand from Korea to the US. Technically, the LG V50 ThinQ rollout seems to have started more than a week ago, but it's only now that regular users are reportedly allowed to join former beta testers in the stable Android 10 club.
Apart from the usual changes and system enhancements, including a system-wide dark mode option, more intuitive gesture navigation, and better privacy controls, the update comes with Google's December 2019 security patches in Korea.
Back in the US, it's interesting to note the LG V50 ThinQ 5G no longer appears to be available at Best Buy, but you can obviously still purchase the notched 6.4-incher from Verizon or Sprint in anticipation of the two carriers' own Android 10 deliveries.
