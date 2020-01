LG G8 ThinQ reportedly receives Android 10 update on its first US carrier

But surprise, surprise, it appears the official rollout has already kicked off on one major US carrier, according to several understandably ecstatic Redditors . Believe it or not, the nation's fourth-largest wireless service provider is reportedly beating the rest of the industry's "big four" club to the punch for once, which is a refreshing change of pace from what happened last year.





That's right, Sprint is seemingly delivering a stable Android 10 goodie pack to its specific variant of the LG G8 ThinQ as we speak after waiting until late December 2019 to bring Android 9.0 Pie to the Now Network-locked V40 ThinQ . Even worse, Sprint's LG G7 ThinQ is still stuck with an ancient Oreo flavor of the world's most popular mobile software platform, despite the same handset making the jump to OS version 9.0 on Verizon all the way back in June





None of that is going to matter for owners of Sprint-specific LG G8 ThinQ units, however, who can probably all expect to join the Android 10-themed party sometime in the next few days. Instead of cookies, you'll get a system-wide dark mode option, neat new features like Smart Reply, more intuitive gestures, overall performance improvements, and December 2019 security patches.





LG seems to think its smartphone portfolio lacks "wow factor" in a quest for mainstream popularity and business profitability, but if you ask the company's rapidly diminishing user base, we're fairly certain poor software support is likely to be highlighted as a key reason why more and more people are turning their backs on the long-struggling brand.