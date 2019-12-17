The first LG phone to receive Android 10 update in North America might come as a surprise
Meanwhile, an entirely different LG phone is jumping to the latest OS version in North America before Christmas, although that will only come as a surprise if you're not familiar with the Android One program. The G7 One basically resembles a Google Pixel handset from a software standpoint, running Android the way the search giant originally envisioned the platform. That essentially means you don't get any of LG's proprietary bells and whistles typically added on top of the stock UI on devices like the G7 ThinQ and G8 ThinQ.
The LG G7 One was also the company's first handset to leave Android Oreo behind for a juicy slice of Pie way back in November 2018, so if anything, it almost feels like this rollout is a little late. Unfortunately, the Snapdragon 835-powered 6.1-incher was never officially released in the US, so if you're curious to try out the vanilla Android 10 experience on an LG phone, you'll have to travel up north, where the update is making its way as we speak to Bell customers and possibly G7 One variants on other Canadian carriers as well.
Back to the US, you should obviously expect local carriers to send over-the-air Android 10 goodie packs to the LG G8 ThinQ first and foremost, presumably followed by the G8X ThinQ and V50 ThinQ and only after all that by the G7 ThinQ. Then again, believe it or not, Sprint has yet to deliver its official Android Pie update for the "Now Network"-locked G7 ThinQ, which makes the next few months very interesting to follow.
