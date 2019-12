The first LG phone to receive Android 10 update in North America might come as a surprise

Meanwhile, an entirely different LG phone is jumping to the latest OS version in North America before Christmas, although that will only come as a surprise if you're not familiar with the Android One program. The G7 One basically resembles a Google Pixel handset from a software standpoint, running Android the way the search giant originally envisioned the platform. That essentially means you don't get any of LG's proprietary bells and whistles typically added on top of the stock UI on devices like the G7 ThinQ and G8 ThinQ









Back to the US, you should obviously expect local carriers to send over-the-air Android 10 goodie packs to the LG G8 ThinQ first and foremost, presumably followed by the G8X ThinQ and V50 ThinQ and only after all that by the G7 ThinQ . Then again, believe it or not, Sprint has yet to deliver its official Android Pie update for the "Now Network"-locked G7 ThinQ, which makes the next few months very interesting to follow.

After doing a pretty horrendous job of delivering Android Pie updates to a number of devices initially powered by the Oreo OS flavor, LG made a fairly vague promise a couple of months ago that the next batch of software goodies would spread faster.