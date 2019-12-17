LG Android Software updates

The first LG phone to receive Android 10 update in North America might come as a surprise

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 17, 2019, 4:26 AM
The first LG phone to receive Android 10 update in North America might come as a surprise
After doing a pretty horrendous job of delivering Android Pie updates to a number of devices initially powered by the Oreo OS flavor, LG made a fairly vague promise a couple of months ago that the next batch of software goodies would spread faster.

In keeping with that pledge, the stable Android 10 rollout for the G8 ThinQ started a few weeks back. Unsurprisingly, we're merely talking about Korea-specific units, but this is still a big step forward for LG after waiting until January to kick off the Android 9.0 update for the G7 ThinQ in its domestic market.

Meanwhile, an entirely different LG phone is jumping to the latest OS version in North America before Christmas, although that will only come as a surprise if you're not familiar with the Android One program. The G7 One basically resembles a Google Pixel handset from a software standpoint, running Android the way the search giant originally envisioned the platform. That essentially means you don't get any of LG's proprietary bells and whistles typically added on top of the stock UI on devices like the G7 ThinQ and G8 ThinQ.

The LG G7 One was also the company's first handset to leave Android Oreo behind for a juicy slice of Pie way back in November 2018, so if anything, it almost feels like this rollout is a little late. Unfortunately, the Snapdragon 835-powered 6.1-incher was never officially released in the US, so if you're curious to try out the vanilla Android 10 experience on an LG phone, you'll have to travel up north, where the update is making its way as we speak to Bell customers and possibly G7 One variants on other Canadian carriers as well.

Back to the US, you should obviously expect local carriers to send over-the-air Android 10 goodie packs to the LG G8 ThinQ first and foremost, presumably followed by the G8X ThinQ and V50 ThinQ and only after all that by the G7 ThinQ. Then again, believe it or not, Sprint has yet to deliver its official Android Pie update for the "Now Network"-locked G7 ThinQ, which makes the next few months very interesting to follow.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

2 Comments

Subie
Reply

1. Subie

Posts: 2431; Member since: Aug 01, 2015

How's that "Software Upgrade Center" going LG?

posted on 53 min ago

sepsapurta
Reply

2. sepsapurta

Posts: 7; Member since: 14 min ago

my buddy's friend makes $96 hourly on the internet. She has been with out artwork for five months however final month her charge emerge as $12747 really on foot on the internet for some hours. study greater on this net internet site..... HERE ☛ http://online-3.com

posted on 3 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

What-happened-2019-mobile-tech-yearly-recap
What happened in mobile tech in 2019: a month-by-month recap
oneplus-concept-one-ces-2020
The OnePlus Concept One will showcase the 'future of smartphones' at CES 2020
iphone-9-se2-price-release-date-specs-news
The 'missing' iPhone 9 is coming out next year: price, release date, news and rumors
Android-10-One-UI-2.0-Samsung-Galaxy-S10-Plus-release-date-Hands-on-features
Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on the Samsung Galaxy S10+: Hands-on with all the new features
samsung-galaxy-s10-note-10-giveaway-sprint
Giveaway! Start the New Year with a new Galaxy S10 or Galaxy Note 10 from Sprint
2020-upcoming-new-phones
Best new phones expected in 2020
Poll-favorite-phone-2019
What is your favorite phone of 2019?
android-10-updates-us-samsung-galaxy-s10-europe-galaxy-note-10
Android 10 updates make their way to US Galaxy S10 devices, more Note 10 users in Europe

Popular stories

t-mobile-sprint-merger-uncertain-john-legere-price-hike-warning
Uncertain T-Mobile/Sprint merger is giving John Legere price hike 'nightmares'
t-mobile-sprint-merger-pricing-promises-undermined-lawsuit
T-Mobile's post-merger pricing commitments may have been undermined by Sprint exec
Professor-testifies-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-bad-for-consumers
Under oath, economics professor says that Sprint's future is not so bleak
Google-Pixel-5-rumor-review-specs-price-release-date
Google Pixel 5 wishlist
moto-g8-power-5000mah-battery-fcc-confirmation
Road warriors, rejoice: a Moto G8 Power with a 5,000mAh battery is likely around the corner
T-Mobiles-merger-trial-distraction-sparks-joy-for-AT-T
T-Mobile's merger trial 'distraction' sparks joy in AT&T execs
5G-iPhone-sales-could-disappoint
5G Apple iPhone sales could disappoint next year
samsung-galaxy-note-10-plus-android-10-update-rollout
Samsung kicks off global Android 10 updates for Note 10 and Note 10+

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless