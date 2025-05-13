The OnePlus Pad 2 Pro is an elite Android tablet with a stunningly low price... in China





Can you top this mind-blowing spec sheet?





Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor;

256 and 512GB storage variants;

8, 12, and 16GB RAM options;

13.2-inch LCD screen with 3392 x 2400 pixel resolution and 144Hz refresh rate technology;

Android 15 -based ColorOS 15.0 software;

-based ColorOS 15.0 software; 13MP rear-facing camera;

8MP front-facing camera;

12,140mAh battery;

67W charging capabilities;

289.61 x 209.66 x 5.97mm dimensions;

675 grams weight;

USB Type-C 3.2 port;

Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity.



If any of the above specifications sound familiar or if you feel like you've seen the below design before, then congratulations, you're one of the most ardent followers of the mobile industry I know. That's because the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro is not only predictably similar to the smaller and slightly lower-end OnePlus Pad 2 , but pretty much a carbon copy of the Oppo Pad 4 Pro as well.





I'm not just speaking from a cosmetic perspective either, as the two brothers from different mother... brands come with the exact same screen... and processor, and storage and memory configurations, and cameras, and battery capacity, and everything.





Unfortunately, while its label might make you hopeful of eventual US or Europe availability, there's clearly a good chance the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro will take a page out of the original Pad Pro 's limited release playbook rather than following in the footsteps of the non-Pro OnePlus Pad and OnePlus Pad 2.





and That's especially sad when you consider how few Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered tablets can be purchased stateside right now. The likes of the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra , which come packing a weaker MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, are also equipped with lower-than-67W charging technology, not to mention the rather disappointing (compared to the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro) 11,200mAh battery size of the larger of those two super-premium Samsung slates.

Can you guess how inexpensive the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro is?





Probably not. In fact, I'm willing to bet you exactly $444 that you're never going to guess the starting price of this impressively thin, powerful, fast, and stylish Android tablet without peeking on social media or the official Chinese online Oppo shop.









Yes, boys and girls, the cheapest OnePlus Pad 2 Pro model costs only 3,199 yuan (or 444 US dollars) with a perfectly respectable combination of 256 gigs of internal storage space and 8GB RAM. Even the top-of-the-line configuration is on pre-order in China at the rough equivalent of $555 (3,999 yuan) with a whopping 16GB memory count and 512GB local digital hoarding room.



Recommended Stories

Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and It's obviously not fair to compare those price tags with how much the aforementionedPlus and Tab S10 Ultra (not to mention Apple's latest and greatest iPad Pros ) typically set you back in the US, but at the same time, some of you fine bargain-hunting folks based in the Western Hemisphere might want to reevaluate your life choices right about now.