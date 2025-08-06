$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is a top pick for students at $100 off

Big display, AI features, huge battery, and even a stylus in the box — all for under $300 at the Lenovo Store.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro on a white background.
Preparing for school? The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro might be the perfect student companion, especially at its current discount. Right now, you can get the device for $100 off at Lenovo. That's $289.99 for a device with a large display, a great speaker setup, long battery life, and Google Gemini features!

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro: save $100!

$289 99
$389 99
$100 off (26%)
The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is the perfect budget-friendly tablet for learning and entertainment. With its large display, decent performance, AI features, and a stylus in the box, it's the whole package for many users. On top of that, you can now buy it for $100 off at the Lenovo Store.
Buy at Lenovo

In case you're wondering, the $389.99 slate has been $100 off for a while. It might not stay at that price much longer, too. So, if you'd like to maximize your learning experience without overspending, jump on Lenovo's sale before it expires.

The Idea Tab Pro is indeed a solid choice for students. It ships with a Lenovo Tab Pen Plus, allowing you to easily jot notes during classes. And with a 12.7-inch 3K display, you get plenty of room to do just that.

While this Android tablet is no performance beast, it still delivers a splendid daily experience with its Dimensity 8300 chip. Expect smooth app loading, an excellent experience with day-to-day tasks, and even some light gaming potential.

Factor in the quad speaker system, AI features for easy research and learning, and a hefty 10,200mAh battery with 45W charging speed, and you've got the perfect sub-$300 tablet. On top of everything else, the device will receive OS support until Android 16 and four years of security patches, ensuring long-term reliability.

When you think about it, the Idea Tab Pro is a much more suitable pick for students than the similarly priced Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024). The Samsung model comes with a smaller display, a 7,040mAh battery that may last as long, and a rather unimpressive 60Hz refresh rate, compared to Lenovo's 144Hz display.

So, if you're looking to get the most value for your money, enjoy a smooth learning experience, and still have room for some entertainment on the side, Lenovo's Idea Tab Pro is definitely worth a look. Get it for $100 off before it's too late.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones.
