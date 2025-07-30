The ultra-cheap Lenovo Tab One drops below $100 in this rare sale
Lenovo's latest sale returns the Tab One to its lowest price. Don't miss out!
Lenovo is having some lovely deals today. Earlier, we shared an epic promo on the gaming-focused Legion Tab Gen 3. But users seeking an ultra-affordable device aren't left out: the Lenovo Tab One is also on sale, and it's available at its lowest price.
That's right! The $129.99 slate can now be yours for just $99.99, $30 off its original price. Sure, that's not a mind-blowing price cut, but it still brings the device to an irresistible price. Even better, this is only the second time the Tab One has dropped this low since launch. So, if you're after a solid everyday tablet that costs under $100, this might just be the one.
Featuring a lightweight design and a compact 8.7-inch display, this Android tablet is ideal for on-the-go streaming, browsing, and light use. While it won't knock your socks off with ultra-crisp visuals, its HD resolution is more than decent at this price point. Lenovo also packed in dual speakers, tuned for Dolby Atmos, to give you a surprisingly immersive audio experience.
In terms of battery life, you can expect up to 12.5 hours of nonstop YouTube streaming per charge. The Tab One packs a 5,100mAh battery, which, again, fits its price range nicely.
Then again, this budget tablet has some drawbacks. Arguably the biggest one is the minimal software support promise. The tablet ships with Android 14 and gets only one OS upgrade. This, of course, might not be a dealbreaker, especially if you're looking for reliable daily use and not much else.
When it comes to performance, you have a decidedly modest MediaTek Helio G85 chip inside. Although low-tier, this SoC should still handle everyday tasks, but you might want to steer clear of heavy multitasking.
Overall, while it can't possibly compete with the best Android tablets, the Tab One is more than adequate for casual use. If you're willing to make some compromises, this ultra-cheap Lenovo tablet should definitely be on your radar. Get yours at the Lenovo Store and save $30 with this rare promo.
