Get the budget Lenovo Tab M11 with a stylus for $79 off in this exclusive sale

Lenovo’s exclusive sale makes the budget Tab M11 exciting once again.

Whether it's for learning, entertainment, or casual use, budget tablets are a smart and affordable way to get things done. If you're on the lookout for a budget device that meets your essential needs, the Lenovo Tab M11 is worth your attention. Normally priced at around $239.99 when bundled with the Lenovo Tab Pen, it's $79 off right now, making it an even better deal.

The Lenovo Tab M11 is $79 off right now

$161 49
$239 99
$79 off (33%)
Lenovo's budget-friendly Tab M11 is once again way more affordable at the official store. The device with 128GB of storage is bundled with a stylus and goes for $79 off, making it an ideal pick for entertainment, learning, or casual use.
Sure, Best Buy launched a more attractive bargain last month, but guess what: it's not live right now. You won't find a similar promo at Amazon, either. In other words, if you don't wish to spend over $162 on your next everyday entertainment device, now's the time to act.

Granted, this bad boy isn't exactly a spring chicken, but it remains a very decent pick for users on a budget. For starters, it boasts an 11-inch WUXGA display with a decidedly sharp 1920x1200 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

Quality visuals aren't all it brings to the table — this Android tablet also features a quad speaker system tuned for Dolby Atmos. Moreover, it packs a reasonably powerful MediaTek Helio G88 processor, which delivers a smooth everyday experience. You won't get insane potential for heavy multitasking here, but the device is still more than adequate for casual use.

This affordable iPad A16 alternative also features a 7,040mAh battery that should last up to 10 hours with video playback. On top of that, you get a pen in the box to make your learning sessions smoother.

Sure, it doesn't exactly shine on the software support front, arriving with Android 13 out of the box and receiving Android 15 as a final OS upgrade. Then again, security patches are promised until 2028, so at least that's good news.

However you look at it, the Tab M11 is a surprisingly well-rounded tablet. And now that you can get the 128GB model for a hefty $79 off, it's even more tempting. Get yours at the Lenovo Store and save big while it lasts.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless