iPhone SE 4, AR Glasses, foldable iPhone: What's cooking in Apple's kitchen for the next few years?
Just recently, a leak popped up claiming to reveal Apple’s product roadmap until 2027. This alleged roadmap spilled the beans on when and what to expect from some of Apple’s upcoming products, like the iPhone SE 4, foldable iPhone, foldable iPad, AR glasses, and more.
Also, it's almost certain that the Pro models will swap out the LCD screen for OLED, with numerous leaks backing this up. Reports suggest that this year's iPad Pro will be available in two sizes: 11-inch and 12.9-inch.
And, of course, last but not least, 2024 is the year we expect to see the next generation iPhone 16 series. Rumors support the roadmap’s claim of larger screen sizes for the iPhone 16 Pro.
It could come with a 6.3-inch display, compared to the 6.1-inch display of the iPhone 15 Pro. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to sport a 6.9-inch display, up from 6.7 inches on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Both models are rumored to feature tetraprism telephoto lens this year.
As iPhone releases always follow a schedule, it's safe to say this latest product for 2024 is surely coming. While there may be some questions about its specs, its arrival is not in doubt.
In 2025, the roadmap revisits some earlier rumors, like the iPhone SE 4 with a 6.1-inch OLED display and a beefed-up 48MP rear camera. With Apple's release pattern in mind, it's quite likely to see the iPhone SE 4 next year. The iPhone SE 3 was released in 2022, so it's definitely time for the next generation.
The iPhone SE 4 would be quite the upgrade from the previous generation if all the leaks prove to be accurate. Alongside the improved camera—jumping from a modest 12MP rear-facing camera in its predecessor to an impressive 48MP rear camera—the display is expected to see significant enhancements, too.
Moreover, rumors hint at an enhanced battery, with capacity potentially leaping from 2018mAh in the iPhone SE 3 to 3279mAh in the upcoming iPhone SE 4. In other words, it might be using the same battery as the iPhone 14.
The roadmap also hints at triple 48MP rear cameras making their way to the iPhone 17 Pro series. But hey, that is not all, as it also suggests that the FaceTime camera on the iPhone 17 Pro models will boast 48MP, as well, and include optical image stabilization.
These claims find support in previous leaks from renowned analyst Jeff Pu, suggesting that the iPhone 17 Pro Max might be the first iPhone with an entire rear camera squad of 48-megapixel shooters. The upgrade to the front selfie camera is backed by previous reports by TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, making it likely to happen.
So, when it comes to 2025, the roadmap seems quite plausible, and it's more likely than not that we will see the mentioned devices and their upgrades, too. However, only time will truly confirm these speculations.
In 2026, the roadmap teases the first-ever foldable iPhone. However, Revegnus, the tipster who shared this very roadmap, later clarified that the release of the foldable iPhone has reportedly been pushed to 2027.
According to the roadmap, the device might rock a 6-inch cover display and an 8-inch internal screen, hinting at a book-style foldable design. While no other leaks have backed this claim, at least the suggested display sizes align with similar foldable devices on the market.
For instance, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a 7.6-inch inner foldable display and a 6.2-inch cover display. If the leak is true, it could mean the foldable iPhone inner display might be slightly larger than the latest Galaxy Z Fold.
Yet, until Apple drops its first-ever foldable iPhone, we will probably see at least two more generations of Samsung’s book-style smartphone. So, whether the foldable iPhone will really be bigger is still up in the air. Who knows what the Galaxy Z Fold 9 would look like?
Moving on. The roadmap indicates that an OLED iPad Air line is set to debut in 2026, featuring an 8.4-inch model and a 10.9-inch model. While this information is promising, it is wise to approach it with a hint of skepticism, as well.
2027—the year that feels like a distant dream. According to the roadmap, Apple is gearing up to unveil its first-ever AR glasses. Back in 2023, Mark Gurman hinted that Apple was "at least four years away" from such a product if it ever materializes. Well, 2027 is just four years from 2023, so it's possible we might finally get a glimpse of them.
Adding fuel to the fire, a patent submission from late last year lends further credence to the possibility of their arrival. So, the roadmap's suggestion seems quite promising.
Additionally, another product slated for 2027 is a foldable iPad boasting a 20-inch display. Previous rumors speculate that the first ever foldable Apple device could be a foldable iPad Mini, marking a celebration of the iPhone's 20th anniversary, which is... in 2027.
It would make sense for Apple to explore the idea of a foldable iPad Mini, as it could be a way for the company to revive sales of the iPad mini form factor and attract attention to the category.
With so many leaks, rumors, and claims swirling around, sometimes it's hard to separate fact from fiction. Ultimately, we can only be sure of something once it is officially released or confirmed by the company itself. However, if this roadmap proves to be accurate, it paints a promising picture for Apple's future products.
Predicting what the future holds is no easy feat, but staying updated with all the latest news is key to anticipating where things might go. Based on the information we have now, it looks like the iPhone SE 4 is on the horizon, along with OLED iPad Pros and the next generations of the iPhone. As for the rest of the products, only time will tell if they are truly in the pipeline.
Apple's next product roadmap— Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) March 16, 2024
Source: Samsung securities pic.twitter.com/n3TT7W9vqE
The next few years look promising for Apple fans, assuming this roadmap holds water. But do other leaks and rumors back it up? How likely are we to see these products on schedule? Let’s dig a little deeper and see if we should get excited or keep our expectations in check.
Let's see what's Apple cooking for 2024
Renders of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro (Image Credit–PhoneArena)
First up, let’s talk about this year’s gadgets. According to the roadmap, there is the Vision Pro, which is actually already official. The Vision Pro recently launched in the US, and rumors suggest it might soon hit more countries. The Vision Pro is Apple’s first XR headset, mixing both virtual and augmented reality.
Next on the list is the OLED iPad Pro. We expect two new Pro models and two iPad Air models this year, with the latest rumor pointing to a debut as soon as next week, on March 26. Though there's been some back and forth on the release date, it seems they are coming soon, whether in March or April (as suggested by the renowned tech journalist Mark Gurman).
A recent leak adds weight to the claim that both models will feature OLED displays as Apple has opted for Samsung as the exclusive supplier for OLED iPad Pros. In addition to OLED displays, the iPad Pro is expected to include:
- A new design
- The latest M3 chipset
- An upgraded camera setup
- MagSafe wireless charging.
Apple products in 2025: What's next?
Image Credit–PhoneArena
2026: Peeking into the foldable future
Image Credit–PhoneArena
2027: Apple’s distant horizon
Apple Glasses concept (Image Credit –Martin Hajek/iDrop News)
