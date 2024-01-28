New OLED M3 iPad Pro models in production; device to be released in late March













Currently, the Face ID camera is found on the top of the display in portrait mode which means that the camera is off to the side when the iPad Pro is connected to the Magic Keyboard accessory. This can be a pain in the butt when you're in landscape and trying to unlock the tablet with your face; it can be downright awkward when using the camera for video conferencing and you're in landscape mode.





Apple already moved the front-facing camera on the 10th-generation basic iPad to be at the top when held in landscape. That was done back in 2022.







If you've been seriously jonesing for a new top-shelf iPad, you won't have long to wait as Gurman expects Apple to launch the new iPad Pro models at the end of March. The tablets will have the powerful M3 chips under the hood. Gurman and Kuo both also expect Apple to release two new iPad Air tablets this year with a spec boost and one will have a larger 12.9-inch screen. And we could also see new Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil accessories available this year.



