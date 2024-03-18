Apple chooses Samsung as the sole display driver supplier for OLED iPad Pros

Up Next:
As mentioned earlier, Apple is anticipated to unveil the next-generation iPad Pro lineup in the coming weeks. Additionally, the company is expected to introduce two new iPad Air models and a redesigned Magic Keyboard. Keep an eye out for further updates.
- Samsung is set to be the exclusive supplier of display driver chips (DDIs) for the upcoming iPad Pros.
- This is a break from Apple's usual practice of having at least two suppliers per component.
- The decision is likely due to Samsung's superior DDI technology.
In the coming weeks, Apple is set to unveil new iPad Pro models, including an 11-inch and 12.9-inch one. One of the most anticipated features of these next iPad Pros is the switch from an LCD screen to an OLED display. Both tablets are rumored to feature OLED displays, with Samsung Display and LG Display supplying panels for the models. Now, we have additional details on the matter.
According to the Korean media outlet ET News (via SamMobile), Samsung Display will exclusively supply the display driver IC (DDI) for all of the new iPad Pro models, which is an unusual move, as Apple typically works with two suppliers for each component. The publication suggests that Apple will use Samsung's DDIs even for models featuring OLED display panels from LG Display.
DDI is a specific type of integrated circuit that controls the OLED panel. It's essentially the translator between the phone's processor and the OLED display, telling the display how to show colors, brightness, and refresh rates.
Typically, Apple gets components for a product from various suppliers to keep a steady supply and negotiate prices. However, in this case, the company is deviating from its usual policy because Samsung's DDIs are reportedly superior to those of other companies.
While Apple has used OLED in iPhones and Apple Watches before, OLED displays are a new addition to the iPad lineup. Compared to LED or mini-LED, OLED offers deeper blacks and richer colors. Besides OLED displays, the iPad Pro is anticipated to boast a new design, the latest M3 chipset, an upgraded camera setup, and MagSafe wireless charging.
