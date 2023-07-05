Yet another report anticipates a 2025 OLED iPhone SE 4 launch, but nothing is set in stone





This uncertain and volatile release strategy naturally gave birth to all kinds of conflicting iPhone SE 4 rumors , and unfortunately, we still can't say we're very sure of a lot of things in regards to Apple's next budget-friendly mobile device.





A display manufacturer could be at fault













Of course, 2024 is still pretty far on the horizon, so you'd probably expect the company to be able to solve said display production issues in a year... or less. But BOE was also hoping to supply at least a few million panels for this fall's iPhone 15 family , and if that's not going to be possible due to the same mysterious problems, its priorities and plans will change for the foreseeable future.





Specifically, the China-based display maker is likely to focus first on eventually getting into the iPhone 15 series supply chain, which will undoubtedly delay its efforts to take care of iPhone SE 4 business.





While Samsung and LG should have no problem covering for BOE as far as iPhone 15 screen production is concerned, the two Korean giants are unlikely to step in for the next-gen iPhone SE, which is widely expected to use a lower-cost OLED panel.

What (else) do we know about the iPhone SE (2025)?





Unfortunately, "nothing" is probably the safest and most honest answer anyone can give to that question right now. The same obviously goes for any device expected to come out in two years, which is clearly enough time for every plan to be changed, revised, and then changed back... multiple times.









There's simply no way to be certain of anything at this point, including BOE's involvement in the project and the handset's jump from LCD to OLED display technology.





Maybe Apple will decide to stick with an LCD panel to accelerate development and release the device in 2024 after all. Or maybe LG and/or Samsung will manage to meet Cupertino's OLED performance standards and cut prices in order to take away BOE's business.





Maybe Apple will decide to stick with an LCD panel to accelerate development and release the device in 2024 after all. Or maybe LG and/or Samsung will manage to meet Cupertino's OLED performance standards and cut prices in order to take away BOE's business.