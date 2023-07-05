Yet another report anticipates a 2025 OLED iPhone SE 4 launch, but nothing is set in stone
Unlike Apple's high-end handset line, the mid-range iPhone SE family is not subject to typical 1-year upgrade rules and cycles, keeping fans of the original 2016 model waiting for a second edition for what felt like an eternity and then getting a third generation (with an unchanged design) roughly 24 months after 2020.
This uncertain and volatile release strategy naturally gave birth to all kinds of conflicting iPhone SE 4 rumors, and unfortunately, we still can't say we're very sure of a lot of things in regards to Apple's next budget-friendly mobile device.
Initially expected by many insiders and industry pundits to come out as early as this year with a redesigned iPhone XR look, the sequel to 2022's moderately popular 4.7-incher is now unlikely to break cover in 2023... or 2024. Although that definitely sounds bad, at least the latest gossip suggests a fourth-gen iPhone SE is still happening, contradicting wild speculation of a total cancellation from a while ago.
A display manufacturer could be at fault
If a new report from The Elec (translated here) is to be believed, the reason why the upgraded iPhone SE has been recently pushed back from 2024 to 2025 may not have much to do with Apple. That sounds... odd, we know, but apparently, the Cupertino-based tech giant is relying entirely on a company called BOE for iPhone SE 4 screen supply, and said panel maker is experiencing "performance issues."
The iPhone 15 family (rendered here based on existing speculation) could also be (indirectly) blamed for the iPhone SE 4's delays.
Of course, 2024 is still pretty far on the horizon, so you'd probably expect the company to be able to solve said display production issues in a year... or less. But BOE was also hoping to supply at least a few million panels for this fall's iPhone 15 family, and if that's not going to be possible due to the same mysterious problems, its priorities and plans will change for the foreseeable future.
Specifically, the China-based display maker is likely to focus first on eventually getting into the iPhone 15 series supply chain, which will undoubtedly delay its efforts to take care of iPhone SE 4 business.
While Samsung and LG should have no problem covering for BOE as far as iPhone 15 screen production is concerned, the two Korean giants are unlikely to step in for the next-gen iPhone SE, which is widely expected to use a lower-cost OLED panel.
What (else) do we know about the iPhone SE (2025)?
Unfortunately, "nothing" is probably the safest and most honest answer anyone can give to that question right now. The same obviously goes for any device expected to come out in two years, which is clearly enough time for every plan to be changed, revised, and then changed back... multiple times.
No, we still have no idea if the iPhone SE 4 will resemble the iPhone XR (pictured here) or not.
There's simply no way to be certain of anything at this point, including BOE's involvement in the project and the handset's jump from LCD to OLED display technology.
Maybe Apple will decide to stick with an LCD panel to accelerate development and release the device in 2024 after all. Or maybe LG and/or Samsung will manage to meet Cupertino's OLED performance standards and cut prices in order to take away BOE's business.
Maybe the iPhone XR design will indeed be revived in 2025. Or maybe the iPhone SE 4 will pull off a miracle and look similar on the outside to the iPhone 15 while packing a slightly older processor. No one knows for sure, no one can know for sure, and if anyone claims differently while still anticipating a 2025 release... they're probably lying or making a simple prediction based on their hunch and wishful thinking.
