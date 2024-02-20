Dimensions of the new iPad Pro and iPad Air tablets leak

We've been waiting for Apple to introduce two new iPad Air models this year, including a brand-new 12.9-inch tablet. Apple is trying to position the iPad Air line as powerful tablets just one tier below the top-of-the-line iPad Pro slates. Speaking of the latter, both iPad Pro units are expected to be equipped with OLED panels this year, the first iPads ever to have this feature. We're glad to see Apple shaking up its iPad line because ever since the end of the pandemic, the tablet market, including the iPad, has been in need of some changes.





9to5Mac has received some information from its sources about some of the dimensions and model numbers for the upcoming iPad slates. The two iPad Air tablets, one with a 10.9-inch display like the current version of the tablet, and the other model with the aforementioned 12.9-inch display, will have model numbers of J507 and J537 respectively.









The 12.9-inch iPad Air will measure 280.6 mm x 214.9 mm x 6.0 mm which is almost exactly the same as the 2022 12.9-inch iPad Pro which measures 280.6 mm x 214.9 mm x 6.4 mm. The new 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be slightly larger but thinner. That's because the OLED panels don't carry as many layers as the LCD panels do which explains the 1.4mm difference in thickness between the currently available 12.9-inch iPad Pro (6.4mm) and the expected 5mm thickness of the 2024 12.9-inch iPad Pro.





Switching from LCD to OLED will also make the 11-inch iPad Pro thinner. The 2022 model measures 247.6 mm x 178.5 mm x 5.9 mm versus the 249.7 mm x 177.5 mm x 5.1 mm dimensions of the 2024 11-inch iPad Pro according to 9to5Mac's source. The new model will be .8mm thinner.



