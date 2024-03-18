New leak suggests Apple’s foldable iPhone pushed back to early 2027

Up Next:
TL;DR:
We have heard quite a bit about a foldable iPhone, with the latest info dropping just a few days back. A leak of what is supposed to be an Apple product roadmap hinted at a foldable iPhone arriving in 2026. However, now it seems like the same source has different info.
- Rumors suggested a foldable iPhone in 2026, but a new leak says it is delayed to early 2027.
- The info supposedly comes from a senior official familiar with Apple's internal affairs.
- Reason for the delay is unclear, but Apple might be perfecting the tech or prioritizing a foldable iPad mini first.
Revegnus, a renowned leaker, shared on X that, according to a senior official familiar with Apple's internal affairs, the debut of the first foldable iPhone has been delayed. It is now anticipated to launch in early 2027.
[Exclusive] Apple Changes Timing of Foldable iPhone Sales from Late 2026 to Early 2027— Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) March 18, 2024
According to a senior official familiar with Apple's internal affairs quoted by Alphabiz, "After thorough preparations, including supply of foldable displays, it is understood that Apple plans…
The source apparently mentioned:
After thorough preparations, including supply of foldable displays, it is understood that Apple plans to start selling foldable iPhones at a slightly later time than expected.
So, based on this leak, it seems like a foldable iPhone is still quite a way off. Assuming, of course, it even becomes a reality, especially given previous rumors that suggested it might not happen.
However, it is increasingly probable that we will see a foldable iPhone down the line, given the mounting rumors supporting the idea. One rumor even suggests that Apple might redirect its Vision Pro team to work on a foldable iPhone project.
The foldable smartphone market has been expanding in the past few years, with an increasing number of manufacturers jumping into the fray. Samsung led the charge with its first foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold, launched five years ago. Since then, other players like Honor, Huawei, OnePlus, and Google have also joined the foldable trend.
Yet, if this latest leak turns out to be accurate, we will have to wait almost three more years to see Apple's first entry into the foldable market. And it actually might not even be an iPhone at all, as rumors also suggest that Apple's first foldable screen may go in the iPad mini for the iPhone's 20th anniversary. Stay tuned for updates as the future of the foldable iPhone is as dynamic as the unfolding of a mystery novel.
