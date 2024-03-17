Apple Vision Pro rumored to launch in more countries soon
Apple has only released the Vision Pro in the United States, which makes sense considering the product’s high price. Although Apple promised to bring the VR headset to additional markets later this year, the company didn’t mention any countries or time frames.
Even though we still don’t know where else and when the Apple Vision Pro will be introduced next, we can guess based on the latest information uncovered by MacRumors.
Although we can’t be sure until Apple makes an announcement, the list above suggests that the Vision Pro will eventually be available in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and the UK (Hong Kong and Taiwan potentially too).
It appears that the launch of the Apple Vision Pro in other countries is tied to support for additional languages. Based on code discovered by MacRumors, Apple plans to add language support for the following languages:
- Chinese Simplified
- English (Australia)
- English (Canada)
- English (Japan)
- English (Singapore)
- English (UK)
- French (Canada)
- French (France)
- German (Germany)
- Japanese
- Korean
It remains to be seen when exactly Apple will be releasing the Vision Pro to other countries, but Ming-Chi Kuo estimates that availability of the VR headset will be expanded to more markets before the Worldwide Developers Conference happening in June.
