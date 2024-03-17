Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Apple Vision Pro rumored to launch in more countries soon

@cosminvasile
Apple Vision Pro rumored to launch in more countries soon
Apple has only released the Vision Pro in the United States, which makes sense considering the product’s high price. Although Apple promised to bring the VR headset to additional markets later this year, the company didn’t mention any countries or time frames.

Even though we still don’t know where else and when the Apple Vision Pro will be introduced next, we can guess based on the latest information uncovered by MacRumors.

It appears that the launch of the Apple Vision Pro in other countries is tied to support for additional languages. Based on code discovered by MacRumors, Apple plans to add language support for the following languages:

  • Chinese Simplified
  • English (Australia)
  • English (Canada)
  • English (Japan)
  • English (Singapore)
  • English (UK)
  • French (Canada)
  • French (France)
  • German (Germany)
  • Japanese
  • Korean

Although we can’t be sure until Apple makes an announcement, the list above suggests that the Vision Pro will eventually be available in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and the UK (Hong Kong and Taiwan potentially too).

It remains to be seen when exactly Apple will be releasing the Vision Pro to other countries, but Ming-Chi Kuo estimates that availability of the VR headset will be expanded to more markets before the Worldwide Developers Conference happening in June.

Popular stories

Voxel game cyubeVR promises to set new visual standards for PlayStation VR2
Voxel game cyubeVR promises to set new visual standards for PlayStation VR2
Is your Quest 3 safe from hackers? This study suggests that you should think again
Is your Quest 3 safe from hackers? This study suggests that you should think again
The Pico 4S may be real, but is this the Vision Pro competitor that ByteDance hoped for?
The Pico 4S may be real, but is this the Vision Pro competitor that ByteDance hoped for?
Play PC games natively on Quest VR headsets with this Windows emulator
Play PC games natively on Quest VR headsets with this Windows emulator
Apple Arcade getting five new games playable on the Vision Pro
Apple Arcade getting five new games playable on the Vision Pro
Apple Vison Pro aids in spinal surgery as VLC makes native visionOS video player
Apple Vison Pro aids in spinal surgery as VLC makes native visionOS video player
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Vote El Presidente! Tropico is coming to Meta Quest on March 28
Vote El Presidente! Tropico is coming to Meta Quest on March 28
Apple Vison Pro aids in spinal surgery as VLC makes native visionOS video player
Apple Vison Pro aids in spinal surgery as VLC makes native visionOS video player
Apple Arcade getting five new games playable on the Vision Pro
Apple Arcade getting five new games playable on the Vision Pro
Is your Quest 3 safe from hackers? This study suggests that you should think again
Is your Quest 3 safe from hackers? This study suggests that you should think again
Voxel game cyubeVR promises to set new visual standards for PlayStation VR2
Voxel game cyubeVR promises to set new visual standards for PlayStation VR2
The Pico 4S may be real, but is this the Vision Pro competitor that ByteDance hoped for?
The Pico 4S may be real, but is this the Vision Pro competitor that ByteDance hoped for?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless