Apple's first foldable screen may go in iPad mini for the iPhone's 20th anniversary

Apple has been rumored for a while to release a foldable iPhone, iPhone, and even Mac with a bendy display. The foldable screen for Apple's first such device is expected to be supplied by Samsung, reports Korean media, and it is now expected to replace the iPad mini, of all things.

"So, there is talk that, other than these products, a foldable product that can replace the iPad mini, that is, the 8.3-inch model, that is, that can replace the market, may be released first," tips The Elec's dedicated discussion. The reasoning behind those claims and rumors is that Apple wouldn't want to cannibalize the sales of any of its other products. On the other end of the screen diagonal spectrum. Apple is reportedly exploring much larger tablet panels that will be 20.25-inch when unfurled. Those wouldn't step on anybody's toes in Apple's roster, and may even rekindle the interest in it slates.

The sales of Apple's iPads have been on a downward spiral for a while and the iPad mini form factor has taken a disproportionate hit. Thus, releasing a device with a foldable screen that grows to the high 7-inch to low 8-inch diagonal when unfurled would be a way for Apple to revive sales of the iPad mini form factor and attract attention to the category.

The report is quick to point out that Apple hasn't yet decided what to do and when to release its first device with foldable display. It is, however, reportedly probing bendy 7"-8" screens by Samsung and LG and is mulling to pull the release forward in order to have a fighting chance against Samsung, Oppo, OnePlus, Huawei, Xiaomi, and all others that are already way ahead of it in the foldable phone and UI business.

Instead of fighting them directly, however, "there is speculation that Apple may release a foldable device that can replace the 8.3-inch iPad mini model" first, gauge its market success, and then decide how to proceed. The iPhone already comes with an OLED display and is selling extremely well. while the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad market is expected to see a boost from the switch to OLED panels this year.

Needless to say, if the iPhone sales experience some sort of a prolonged slump then all bets are off and Apple may decide to release a device with foldable screen earlier, but for now the supply chain vibes point to a 2027 release to mark the iPhone's 20th anniversary. For the iPhone's 10th anniversary, Apple introduced the iPhone X with its first OLED display, so a decade later a device with foldable screen is not out of the question.

