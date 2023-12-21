Apple to bring tetraprism telephoto lens to iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max in 2024

iPhone 16

Inside the tetraprism lens, light enters a series of four prisms that bend and redirect it toward the image sensor. This arrangement effectively doubles the lens's focal length, allowing for a 5x optical zoom without the need for a bulky design.



The tetraprism lens also offers several other advantages over traditional telephoto ones. It can reduce chromatic aberration, a type of lens distortion that causes color fringing around objects. Additionally, it can allow more light to reach the image sensor, resulting in sharper and more detailed images, especially in low-light conditions.



In short, the tetraprism lens is a game-changer for smartphone photography, offering significant zoom capabilities without compromising image quality. It's an exciting technology that is poised to revolutionize mobile photography in the years to come.

Themarked a significant milestone as the first iPhone equipped with a periscope lens (a type of telephoto lens). Traditional telephoto lenses achieve their zoom capabilities by extending their focal length. This, however, can make them bulky and impractical for smartphones. The tetraprism lens, on the other hand, uses a clever optical design that allows for significant zoom without increasing its physical length.