Foldable iPhone looking like a reality as Apple readies prototypes resembling Galaxy Z Flip









The work is still in the early stages and Apple is faced with a sea of challenges. The engineers are struggling to figure out the intricacies of the foldable tech, which even early players like Samsung and Motorola haven't quite mastered yet.





The company is interested in creating an outfolding iPhone but this design would impact the durability of the device.









Apple engineers want to make each side of the foldable smartphone half as thin as a candybar iPhone so that it wouldn't be thicker when folded. This has proved to be challenging due to battery and display constraints.





Apple's designers are stumped about the utility of a foldable phone and are unable to come up with features that would make a foldable iPhone a compelling option for buyers. Price is also a factor, as foldable phones are prohibitively expensive.





The company appears to be in talks with one Asian manufacturer regarding the production of components for two foldable iPhones.





If everything goes smoothly, the earliest we can hope to see a foldable iPhone is in 2026 as there are no mass production plans for this year or the next. Before that, we may see an iPad , as a foldable tablet would be less challenging to produce than a bendable phone. Apple wouldn't need to worry about slimming down an iPad or making it durable enough to survive frequent drops.





It will have its own set of problems though, most of which are inherent to the foldable tech. For instance, the engineers want to do something about the crease in the middle of the screen that appears after repeated folds. The company also wants to make sure the screen unfolds completely flat without any bump in the middle.