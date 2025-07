So here's my wish list for the– because even if I know some things will have to go in the name of thinness, I still want more. What can I say, the Rolling Stones were right: you can't always get what you want… but I'm still asking anyway.

120Hz ProMotion



I'll keep banging this drum until Apple listens: give all iPhones 120Hz refresh rates already. It's 2025 – a 60Hz display just doesn't cut it anymore, especially for a brand that prides itself on premium experiences. The I'll keep banging this drum until Apple listens: give all iPhones 120Hz refresh rates already. It's 2025 – a 60Hz display just doesn't cut it anymore, especially for a brand that prides itself on premium experiences. The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are still stuck on 60Hz, and it's getting a little embarrassing.



Rumors are all over the place – ). If Apple wants to give the Air a real standout feature from the regular model, this should be it. Rumors are all over the place – some say the regular iPhone 17 and 17 Air will still miss out on ProMotion (Apple's name for dynamic refresh rate), while others hint it could finally roll out across the lineup (well, probably 90Hz for the iPhone 17 ). If Apple wants to give the Air a real standout feature from the regular model, this should be it.

A battery that can keep up



If you're coming from a smaller iPhone like the If you're coming from a smaller iPhone like the iPhone 13 mini , like me, then sure, the rumored 2,800 mAh battery in the Air might seem like a nice step up. But let's be real: in today's world of power-hungry apps and watching videos all the time, that's tiny.



Other brands – especially Chinese phone makers – have already started using silicon-carbon batteries , which are more compact and can store more energy. Why not Apple? A super thin phone like the Air needs smarter battery tech and if Apple pulls it off, it would be a big win. I'm not holding my breath, but wouldn't that be a pleasant surprise this fall?

A single camera that actually delivers



Leaks suggest the iPhone 17 Air might come with just one rear camera, similar to the Leaks suggest themight come with just one rear camera, similar to the iPhone 16e . And I'm fine with that – if it's a good one. My wish? Apple gives it the same main sensor as the Pro model.

Keep the titanium coming



. Apple used titanium for its Pro models for three years now, but it sounds like the Pro line might switch back to aluminum – leaving titanium exclusive to the Air. One of the most exciting rumors about the iPhone 17 Air is its titanium frame . Apple used titanium for its Pro models for three years now, but it sounds like the Pro line might switch back to aluminum – leaving titanium exclusive to the Air.