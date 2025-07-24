My iPhone 17 Air wish list – 5 things I want to see from Apple's new phone
The upcoming Air might be light, but my expectations aren't.
All signs are pointing to Apple ditching the Plus model this year and introducing something a lot slimmer and sleeker – the iPhone 17 Air. Rumors say it is going to be ridiculously thin (we're talking around 5.4mm) and while that's exciting, it also raises a few concerns. Some compromises are expected, but that doesn't mean I can't hope for the best.
So here's my wish list for the iPhone 17 Air – because even if I know some things will have to go in the name of thinness, I still want more. What can I say, the Rolling Stones were right: you can't always get what you want… but I'm still asking anyway.
I'll keep banging this drum until Apple listens: give all iPhones 120Hz refresh rates already. It's 2025 – a 60Hz display just doesn't cut it anymore, especially for a brand that prides itself on premium experiences. The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are still stuck on 60Hz, and it's getting a little embarrassing.
If you're coming from a smaller iPhone like the iPhone 13 mini, like me, then sure, the rumored 2,800 mAh battery in the Air might seem like a nice step up. But let's be real: in today's world of power-hungry apps and watching videos all the time, that's tiny.
Other brands – especially Chinese phone makers – have already started using silicon-carbon batteries, which are more compact and can store more energy. Why not Apple? A super thin phone like the Air needs smarter battery tech and if Apple pulls it off, it would be a big win. I'm not holding my breath, but wouldn't that be a pleasant surprise this fall?
Leaks suggest the iPhone 17 Air might come with just one rear camera, similar to the iPhone 16e. And I'm fine with that – if it's a good one. My wish? Apple gives it the same main sensor as the Pro model.
One of the most exciting rumors about the iPhone 17 Air is its titanium frame. Apple used titanium for its Pro models for three years now, but it sounds like the Pro line might switch back to aluminum – leaving titanium exclusive to the Air.
Honestly, that makes sense. A thinner phone needs to be tougher, and titanium is perfect for the job. It's stronger than aluminum, handles heat better, and doesn't need to be thick to stay durable – exactly what a slim phone like the Air needs. If Apple's going to lean into the thin-and-light design, titanium should absolutely be part of the package.
Look, I'm all for premium design and cool features, but I really hope the iPhone 17 Air doesn't end up with a price tag that screams Pro Max. The iPhone 16 Plus launched at around $900 and I think the Air should stick close to that number – or hey, maybe even dip down to the $800 mark, same as the regular iPhone 16 (silly me, right?).
Yes, tariffs might complicate things. And yes, Apple doesn't usually go cheaper with new models. But if the Air comes in at the right price, people might overlook some of its inevitable trade-offs in favor of trying out that new thin form factor.
I'm sure Apple won't check off every box here – some of these are long shots, I know. But with all the buzz around the Air model being the most interesting change to the iPhone lineup in years, it's hard not to imagine what could be. We'll see what actually happens in September. Until then, what do you want to see from the iPhone 17 Air? Drop your wish list in the comments!
This is how much thinner the Air model should be compared to the iPhone 17 Pro. | Image credit – Majin Bu
120Hz ProMotion
Rumors are all over the place – some say the regular iPhone 17 and 17 Air will still miss out on ProMotion (Apple's name for dynamic refresh rate), while others hint it could finally roll out across the lineup (well, probably 90Hz for the iPhone 17). If Apple wants to give the Air a real standout feature from the regular model, this should be it.
A battery that can keep up
A single camera that actually delivers
Samsung already proved this can be done with the Galaxy S25 Edge, which uses the 200 MP main sensor from the Galaxy S25 Ultra. If Apple wants to make the Air feel premium without adding a second or third camera, at least let that one sensor be top-tier.
Keep the titanium coming
A price that doesn't go full Pro
