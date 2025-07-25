Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Google Search is learning how you think and results won't look the same anymore

While still an experiment, the new Web Guide gives a sneak peek at where Search is headed.

A large desktop web browser window and a smaller mobile phone browser window are shown side-by-side, both displaying a Google search results page.
Google Search is going through a serious AI glow-up. After testing new search bar designs to better surface AI Mode and adding fresh features like more advanced result filters and deeper answers with AI Overview, Google is not done yet. The latest experiment? A new feature called Web Guide.

Currently rolling out as part of Search Labs, Web Guide is designed to make it easier to find what you're actually looking for by using AI to organize your search results in smarter, more intuitive ways. Instead of just throwing a pile of blue links at you, Web Guide groups them into categories that match different angles of your question.

Let's say you're Googling something like "how to solo travel in Japan." Web Guide will break that down into curated sections like guides, personal stories, safety tips, and more – helping you zero in on the stuff that actually matters to you.

This is how Web Guide works. | Image credit – Google
 
It also handles long, specific questions really well, like: "My family is spread across multiple time zones. What are the best tools for staying connected and maintaining close relationships despite the distance?"

How do you feel about Google using AI to organize your search results into categories like guides or stories?

Vote View Result

Behind the scenes, it's powered by a custom version of Gemini – Google's AI model – which doesn't just understand your query but also scans and understands web content better. It uses a technique called query fan-out, basically sending out a bunch of related searches in parallel to surface the most useful and relevant pages.

If you are in the Labs program, you'll spot Web Guide under the Web tab in Search. You can always flip back to standard search results. Google says it's planning to gradually expand Web Guide into other areas like the main "All" tab.

Overall, this looks like another step in Google's mission to make AI the heart of how we search. If you've ever felt your open-ended search wasn't hitting the mark, Web Guide might be the tool that gets you there – and maybe even takes you somewhere unexpected.

Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
