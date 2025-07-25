Google Search is learning how you think and results won't look the same anymore



Currently Currently rolling out as part of Search Labs , Web Guide is designed to make it easier to find what you're actually looking for by using AI to organize your search results in smarter, more intuitive ways. Instead of just throwing a pile of blue links at you, Web Guide groups them into categories that match different angles of your question.



Let's say you're Googling something like "how to solo travel in Japan." Web Guide will break that down into curated sections like guides, personal stories, safety tips, and more – helping you zero in on the stuff that actually matters to you.





This is how Web Guide works. | Image credit – Google

It also handles long, specific questions really well, like: "My family is spread across multiple time zones. What are the best tools for staying connected and maintaining close relationships despite the distance?"

Behind the scenes, it's powered by a custom version of Gemini – Google's AI model – which doesn't just understand your query but also scans and understands web content better. It uses a technique called query fan-out, basically sending out a bunch of related searches in parallel to surface the most useful and relevant pages.



If you are in the Labs program, you'll spot Web Guide under the Web tab in Search. You can always flip back to standard search results. Google says it's planning to gradually expand Web Guide into other areas like the main "All" tab.



Overall, this looks like another step in Google's mission to make AI the heart of how we search. If you've ever felt your open-ended search wasn't hitting the mark, Web Guide might be the tool that gets you there – and maybe even takes you somewhere unexpected.