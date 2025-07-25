Intel overplayed its hand and now it wants to rebuild

– David Zinsner, Intel CFO, July 2025

Intel is also walking away from high-profile projects it once hyped up – including the chip factory in Germany and an assembly plant in Poland. Both had been stuck in limbo since last year, and now they’re officially off the table.



And Tan isn’t just making high-level strategy changes. He’s stepping in to approve every chip design himself – yes, really. The former Cadence CEO has a long background in chip design, and he’s already making moves to fix issues like Intel’s recent missteps with multi-threading capabilities.



Meanwhile, Intel’s Core Ultra (Series 2) with vPro continues to expand, delivering powerful, efficient and secure performance for desktops and laptops. | Image credit – Intel



So, how does this all affect the laptops you’ll be shopping for in the next year or two?



In the short term, you might see fewer new Intel chips, slower refresh cycles, or even some gaps in the lineup as the company consolidates and retools. Meanwhile, competitors like Apple, AMD, and Qualcomm will likely keep charging ahead – especially as Arm-based and



