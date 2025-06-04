Galaxy S25 Edge camera score revealed: Slim on zoom but strong on style
Samsung's thinnest phone so far, the Galaxy S25 Edge, is all about that razor-thin 5.8mm profile, so it's absolutely normal that the camera assembly has taken a hit and isn't that impressive.
Still, the S25 Edge has borrowed the Galaxy S25 Ultra's main 200MP camera and the 12MP utlrawide of the Galaxy S25 Plus. Sadly, there's no third camera here, so we are stuck with a dual-camera setup and lack any proper zooming capabilities.
Is that a big problem? No. As mentioned, the S25 Edge is a design litmus test, and the camera is pretty decent despite the lack of a telephoto/periscope.
Here's how the Galaxy S25 Edge fares against the rest of the Galaxy S25 series.
Main (wide)ZoomUltra-wideSelfieMain (wide)ZoomUltra-wideSelfie
|Galaxy S25 Edge
|Galaxy S25 Ultra
|Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus/Galaxy S25
Main camera
200MP F1.7 24mm
Sensor size: 1/1.3" 0.6µm
Main camera
200MP F1.7 24mm
PDAF, Laser, OIS
Samsung ISOCELL HP2
Sensor size: 1/1.3" 0.6µm
New ProVisual Engine
|Main camera
50MP F1.8 24mm
PDAF, OIS
Sensor size: 1/1.56" 1.0µm
New ProVisual Engine
Telephoto
-
|Telephoto camera
10MP F2.4 67mm (3.0X optical zoom)
OIS, PDAF
Sony IMX754
Sensor size: 1/3.52" 1.12µm
|Telephoto camera
10MP F2.4 67mm (3.0X optical zoom)
OIS, PDAF
Sony IMX754
Sensor size: 1/3.94" 1.0µm
Periscope
-
|Periscope
50MP F3.4 111mm (5.0X optical zoom)
OIS, PDAF
Sony IMX854
Sensor size: 1/2.52", 0.7µm
Periscope
-
Ultrawide camera
12MP F2.2
13mm 120º FoV
Sensor size: 1/2.55" 1.4µm pixels
|Ultrawide camera
50MP, F1.9, 13mm, 120º FoV
ISOCELL S5KJN3
|Ultrawide camera
12MP F2.2
13mm, 120º FoV
Sensor size: 1/2.55" 1.4µm pixels
Front-facing camera
12MP F2.2 26mm
Sensor size: 1/3.2" 1.12µm pixels
|Front-facing camera
12MP F2.2
|Front-facing camera
12MP F2.2
Notable here is the adoption of the Galaxy S25 Ultra's 200MP main camera and the same ultrawide you'd find on the Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25 Plus.
And here's how the phone fares in our camera test.
Samsung Galaxy S25+
PhoneArena Camera Score
BEST 158
147
PhoneArena Photo Score
BEST 165
151
BEST 87
80
BEST 29
23
BEST 26
21
BEST 30
27
PhoneArena Video Score
BEST 155
142
BEST 83
74
BEST 27
21
BEST 24
21
BEST 28
26
With a cumulative score of 140 points, it's a pretty decent performer, combining everything that's great about the Ultra and the Plus in a pretty compact assembly. The still photo score, slightly higher at 145.6 points, clearly indicates a more pronounced forte in regular photography, while a 134-point score in videography still hints at strong results.
Galaxy S25 Edge Camera Score compared to its rivals
Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page
Compared with some of its peers and rivals, the Galaxy S25 Edge performs slightly worse, but most of that can be traced to the lack of a dedicated zoom camera. The ultrawide is also slightly less impressive than the ones on the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the iPhone 16 Pro Max.
The lack of a zoom lens hurts the videography result, where the phone's rivals come in for a clean sweep, but the Galaxy S25 Edge still delivers an excellent result, all things considered.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge camera spider chart
Main camera
The main camera of the Galaxy S25 Edge is pretty good, delivering an exceptional amount of detail with only some oversharpening. Despite the identical hardware as the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the quality here is slightly worse. The colors are typical for Samsung, with a splash of unrealistic vibrancy that looks good on your screen but is a far-cry from real life.
Zoom Quality
Thanks to the large main sensor, the Galaxy S25 Edge can achieve pretty decent results at the default 2X zoom mode, which is mostly lossless. We get decent detail, all things considered, with good dynamics and just a few artifacts. However, zoom to 10X, and the images will hardly be usable, with many artifacts and oversharpening galore.
Ultrawide camera
The ultrawide camera is pretty decent. There's enough sharpness here, even in the corners, but some finer details are cannibalized by the post-processing and the typical Samsung oversharpening.
Front-facing camera
The front camera is very good, but phones like the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the iPhone 16 Pro Max deliver better detail. Still, we get neat colors and decent dynamic range here, so it's all fine!
Video quality
The Galaxy S25 Edge is equally capable in terms of video. At 4K resolution, the videos are superb, with tons of detail up to 4X digital zoom. The main camera delivers great dynamic range, though it might sometimes struggle to expose those pesky highlights properly. The front camera is also very decent, with just the tiniest amounts of oversharpening, but overall, delivers great results.
Conclusion
Totally unsurprisingly, the Galaxy S25 Edge isn't a camera powerhouse. It doesn't shine in any particular area, but still delivers consistent results with both its wide and ultrawide cameras.
The camera performance and the image quality shouldn't be reasons to buy the Galaxy S25 Edge, but even if you decide to do that, rest assured the phone won't disappoint you.
