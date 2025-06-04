Galaxy S25 Edge camera score revealed: Slim on zoom but strong on style

Is that a big problem? No. As mentioned, the S25 Edge is a design litmus test, and the camera is pretty decent despite the lack of a telephoto/periscope.

Galaxy S25 Edge





Notable here is the adoption of the Galaxy S25 Ultra 's 200MP main camera and the same ultrawide you'd find on the Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25 Plus .





And here's how the phone fares in our camera test.



Samsung Galaxy S25+ PhoneArena Camera Score BEST 158 147 PhoneArena Photo Score BEST 165 151 Main (wide) BEST 87 80 Zoom BEST 29 23 Ultra-wide BEST 26 21 Selfie BEST 30 27 PhoneArena Video Score BEST 155 142 Main (wide) BEST 83 74 Zoom BEST 27 21 Ultra-wide BEST 24 21 Selfie BEST 28 26





With a cumulative score of 140 points, it's a pretty decent performer, combining everything that's great about the Ultra and the Plus in a pretty compact assembly. The still photo score, slightly higher at 145.6 points, clearly indicates a more pronounced forte in regular photography, while a 134-point score in videography still hints at strong results.





Galaxy S25 Edge Camera Score compared to its rivals





Photo Video Phone Camera

Score Photo

Score Main

(wide) Ultra

Wide Selfie Zoom Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 140 146 79 21 23 22 Samsung Galaxy S25+ 147 151 80 21 27 23 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 158 165 87 23 27 28 Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 154 158 82 24 28 25 Phone Camera

Score Video

Score Main

(wide) Ultra

Wide Selfie Zoom Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 140 134 72 20 24 17 Samsung Galaxy S25+ 147 142 74 21 26 21 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 158 150 75 21 28 26 Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 154 150 76 23 27 24 Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page





Galaxy S25 Edge performs slightly worse, but most of that can be traced to the lack of a dedicated zoom camera. The ultrawide is also slightly less impressive than the ones on the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Compared with some of its peers and rivals, theperforms slightly worse, but most of that can be traced to the lack of a dedicated zoom camera. The ultrawide is also slightly less impressive than the ones on theand the iPhone 16 Pro Max





The lack of a zoom lens hurts the videography result, where the phone's rivals come in for a clean sweep, but the Galaxy S25 Edge still delivers an excellent result, all things considered.



Very detailed main and ultrawide cameras

Great dynamic range with the main camera

Excellent stabilization

Digital zoom can only get you so far

Colors are too vivid and not very true to life

Noticeable overprocessing visible when zooming in
Ultrawide tends to burn out some highlights





Main camera









The main camera of the Galaxy S25 Edge is pretty good, delivering an exceptional amount of detail with only some oversharpening. Despite the identical hardware as the Galaxy S25 Ultra , the quality here is slightly worse. The colors are typical for Samsung, with a splash of unrealistic vibrancy that looks good on your screen but is a far-cry from real life.









Zoom Quality









Thanks to the large main sensor, the Galaxy S25 Edge can achieve pretty decent results at the default 2X zoom mode, which is mostly lossless. We get decent detail, all things considered, with good dynamics and just a few artifacts. However, zoom to 10X, and the images will hardly be usable, with many artifacts and oversharpening galore.

Ultrawide camera









The ultrawide camera is pretty decent. There's enough sharpness here, even in the corners, but some finer details are cannibalized by the post-processing and the typical Samsung oversharpening.









Front-facing camera









The front camera is very good, but phones like the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the iPhone 16 Pro Max deliver better detail. Still, we get neat colors and decent dynamic range here, so it's all fine!





Video quality









The Galaxy S25 Edge is equally capable in terms of video. At 4K resolution, the videos are superb, with tons of detail up to 4X digital zoom. The main camera delivers great dynamic range, though it might sometimes struggle to expose those pesky highlights properly. The front camera is also very decent, with just the tiniest amounts of oversharpening, but overall, delivers great results.





Conclusion





Totally unsurprisingly, the Galaxy S25 Edge isn't a camera powerhouse. It doesn't shine in any particular area, but still delivers consistent results with both its wide and ultrawide cameras.





The camera performance and the image quality shouldn't be reasons to buy the Galaxy S25 Edge , but even if you decide to do that, rest assured the phone won't disappoint you.



