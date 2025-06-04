Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Galaxy S25 Edge camera score revealed: Slim on zoom but strong on style

As capable as a dual-camera flagship in 2025 should be!

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Galaxy S25 Edge camera
Samsung's thinnest phone so far, the Galaxy S25 Edge, is all about that razor-thin 5.8mm profile, so it's absolutely normal that the camera assembly has taken a hit and isn't that impressive. 

Still, the S25 Edge has borrowed the Galaxy S25 Ultra's main 200MP camera and the 12MP utlrawide of the Galaxy S25 Plus. Sadly, there's no third camera here, so we are stuck with a dual-camera setup and lack any proper zooming capabilities. 

Is that a big problem? No. As mentioned, the S25 Edge is a design litmus test, and the camera is pretty decent despite the lack of a telephoto/periscope. 

Here's how the Galaxy S25 Edge fares against the rest of the Galaxy S25 series. 

Galaxy S25 EdgeGalaxy S25 UltraSamsung Galaxy S25 Plus/Galaxy S25 
Main camera
200MP F1.7 24mm
Sensor size: 1/1.3" 0.6µm
Main camera
200MP F1.7 24mm
PDAF, Laser, OIS
Samsung ISOCELL HP2
Sensor size: 1/1.3" 0.6µm
New ProVisual Engine
Main camera
50MP F1.8 24mm
PDAF, OIS 
Sensor size: 1/1.56" 1.0µm
New ProVisual Engine
Telephoto
-
Telephoto camera
10MP F2.4 67mm (3.0X optical zoom)
OIS, PDAF
Sony IMX754
Sensor size: 1/3.52" 1.12µm		Telephoto camera
10MP F2.4 67mm (3.0X optical zoom)
 OIS, PDAF
Sony IMX754
Sensor size: 1/3.94" 1.0µm
Periscope
-
Periscope
50MP F3.4 111mm (5.0X optical zoom)
OIS, PDAF
Sony IMX854
Sensor size: 1/2.52", 0.7µm
Periscope
-
Ultrawide camera
12MP F2.2
13mm 120º FoV
Sensor size: 1/2.55" 1.4µm pixels

Ultrawide camera
50MP, F1.9, 13mm, 120º FoV
ISOCELL S5KJN3		Ultrawide camera
12MP F2.2
13mm, 120º FoV
Sensor size: 1/2.55" 1.4µm pixels
Front-facing camera
12MP F2.2 26mm
Sensor size: 1/3.2" 1.12µm pixels
Front-facing camera
12MP F2.2		Front-facing camera
12MP F2.2

Notable here is the adoption of the Galaxy S25 Ultra's 200MP main camera and the same ultrawide you'd find on the Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25 Plus

And here's how the phone fares in our camera test. 

Samsung Galaxy S25+
PhoneArena Camera Score
BEST 158
147
PhoneArena Photo Score
BEST 165
151
Main (wide)
BEST 87
80
Zoom
BEST 29
23
Ultra-wide
BEST 26
21
Selfie
BEST 30
27
PhoneArena Video Score
BEST 155
142
Main (wide)
BEST 83
74
Zoom
BEST 27
21
Ultra-wide
BEST 24
21
Selfie
BEST 28
26
Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page

With a cumulative score of 140 points, it's a pretty decent performer, combining everything that's great about the Ultra and the Plus in a pretty compact assembly. The still photo score, slightly higher at 145.6 points, clearly indicates a more pronounced forte in regular photography, while a 134-point score in videography still hints at strong results. 

Galaxy S25 Edge Camera Score compared to its rivals


Photo
Video
Phone Camera
Score		 Photo
Score		 Main
(wide)		 Ultra
Wide		 Selfie Zoom
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 140 146 79 21 23 22
Samsung Galaxy S25+ 147 151 80 21 27 23
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 158 165 87 23 27 28
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 154 158 82 24 28 25
Phone Camera
Score		 Video
Score		 Main
(wide)		 Ultra
Wide		 Selfie Zoom
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 140 134 72 20 24 17
Samsung Galaxy S25+ 147 142 74 21 26 21
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 158 150 75 21 28 26
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 154 150 76 23 27 24
Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page

Compared with some of its peers and rivals, the Galaxy S25 Edge performs slightly worse, but most of that can be traced to the lack of a dedicated zoom camera. The ultrawide is also slightly less impressive than the ones on the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the iPhone 16 Pro Max

The lack of a zoom lens hurts the videography result, where the phone's rivals come in for a clean sweep, but the Galaxy S25 Edge still delivers an excellent result, all things considered. 

Recommended Stories
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge camera spider chart - Galaxy S25 Edge camera score revealed: Slim on zoom but strong on style
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge camera spider chart

Pros

  • Very detailed main and ultrawide cameras
  • Great dynamic range with the main camera
  • Excellent stabilization

Cons

  • Digital zoom can only get you so far
  • Colors are too vivid and not very true to life
  • Noticeable overprocessing visible when zooming in
  • Ultrawide tends to burn out some highlights

Main camera



The main camera of the Galaxy S25 Edge is pretty good, delivering an exceptional amount of detail with only some oversharpening. Despite the identical hardware as the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the quality here is slightly worse. The colors are typical for Samsung, with a splash of unrealistic vibrancy that looks good on your screen but is a far-cry from real life. 


Zoom Quality



Thanks to the large main sensor, the Galaxy S25 Edge can achieve pretty decent results at the default 2X zoom mode, which is mostly lossless. We get decent detail, all things considered, with good dynamics and just a few artifacts. However, zoom to 10X, and the images will hardly be usable, with many artifacts and oversharpening galore. 

Ultrawide camera



The ultrawide camera is pretty decent. There's enough sharpness here, even in the corners, but some finer details are cannibalized by the post-processing and the typical Samsung oversharpening. 


Front-facing camera



The front camera is very good, but phones like the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the iPhone 16 Pro Max deliver better detail. Still, we get neat colors and decent dynamic range here, so it's all fine!

Video quality


Video Thumbnail

The Galaxy S25 Edge is equally capable in terms of video. At 4K resolution, the videos are superb, with tons of detail up to 4X digital zoom. The main camera delivers great dynamic range, though it might sometimes struggle to expose those pesky highlights properly. The front camera is also very decent, with just the tiniest amounts of oversharpening, but overall, delivers great results. 

Conclusion


Totally unsurprisingly, the Galaxy S25 Edge isn't a camera powerhouse. It doesn't shine in any particular area, but still delivers consistent results with both its wide and ultrawide cameras.

The camera performance and the image quality shouldn't be reasons to buy the Galaxy S25 Edge, but even if you decide to do that, rest assured the phone won't disappoint you. 

Peter Kostadinov Senior Reviews Writer
Peter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile. His impartial reviews and proficiency in Android systems offer readers valuable insights. Off-duty, he delves into the latest cryptocurrency trends and enjoys sci-fi and video games.
