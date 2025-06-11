Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

iPhone 17 Air: 10 new features Apple might unveil this year

Thinner, lighter and possibly missing some familiar features – here’s what might be coming.

Apple just unveiled iOS 26 and it is expected to roll out this September alongside the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup. While we will see the usual iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, this year might also bring something new – a fresh addition called the iPhone 17 Air.

This rumored model is said to replace the Plus version we've seen in recent years, and it's not just a name swap. The iPhone 17 Air could be the thinnest iPhone Apple's ever made, with a sleek new design and some standout features. If you are curious about this new model, here are 10 things that might make it special.

Apple's slimmest iPhone yet


Apple is reportedly making the iPhone 17 Air incredibly thin – around 5.5mm thick. That would make it the slimmest iPhone to date. To be clear, that number doesn't include the camera bump, so the total thickness might end up being a bit more. Still, it is a major design shift that could make the iPhone 17 Air feel ultra-premium in hand.

Lightweight build


Along with being super thin, it is also expected to be really light. Reports say the iPhone 17 Air could weigh about 145 grams. That would place it somewhere between the weight of the iPhone SE 2 (148g) and the iPhone 13 mini (141g). This should make it appealing for people who want a larger phone that still feels light and easy to carry.

New titanium-aluminum alloy frame

 
To keep the weight down without sacrificing durability, Apple might go for a titanium-aluminum alloy frame. It is said to include more titanium than what is currently used in the Pro models. One interesting design tweak could be a "glass section" around the Apple logo, built into what's described as a metal chassis that blends aluminum and glass. So, it's not just thinner – it might look and feel totally different, too.

6.6-inch OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate


Size-wise, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to come with a 6.6-inch OLED display, sitting right between the regular and Pro Max models. What is more exciting is that Apple might finally bring 120Hz ProMotion tech to all iPhones in the lineup – not just the Pro models. That would make scrolling and animations smoother across the board.

Only one camera on the back


There is a trade-off to the thinner design, though. The iPhone 17 Air might only have a single rear camera. But don't worry – it is still expected to be a 48 MP Wide camera, the same one used in the iPhone 16 series. So, while you lose out on multiple lenses, photo quality should still be solid for most users.

A selfie camera with more MP


Selfie lovers, take note. The front-facing camera is rumored to jump from 12 MP to 24 MP on all iPhone 17 models, including the Air. That is a big boost in resolution and should mean better detail, especially for video calls and selfies in tricky lighting.

Advanced silicon-anode battery tech for better efficiency


Battery life could be a concern with a thinner phone, but Apple might be ready with a solution. The iPhone 17 Air could feature silicon-anode battery tech, which offers better energy density. Combined with a more efficient chipset and modem, this should help the device maintain decent battery life despite its slimmer body. 

However, there is no solid proof that Apple is using newer battery tech like silicon-carbon cells just yet. So, most of the pressure to deliver decent battery life will likely land on software improvements – including Apple Intelligence, which so far hasn’t really shown it can make a big impact.

eSIM-only design


To keep the device as slim as possible, Apple might ditch the physical SIM tray entirely and go all-in on eSIM. That wouldn't be a first – iPhones sold in the US have already gone eSIM-only – but now it could be a necessity due to the device's ultra-thin form factor.

Apple's custom C1 modem for improved connectivity


The iPhone 17 Air might also use Apple's in-house C1 modem. First introduced with the iPhone 16e, this modem is expected to offer more efficient and reliable 5G connectivity. It also helps Apple reduce its dependence on Qualcomm while fine-tuning performance across the board.

A19 chip


Last but not least, the iPhone 17 Air will likely be powered by the new A19 chip. While not expected to be a huge leap over the previous generation, you can still expect steady gains in speed, efficiency and AI processing. It is also rumored to come with 12 GB of RAM – matching the Pro models – which should keep things running smooth, whether you are gaming or multitasking.
