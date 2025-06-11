iPhone 17 Air: 10 new features Apple might unveil this year

iPhone 17

iPhone 17



This rumored model is said to replace the Plus version we've seen in recent years, and it's not just a name swap. The iPhone 17 Air could be the thinnest iPhone Apple's ever made, with a sleek new design and some standout features. If you are curious about this new model, here are 10 things that might make it special.

Apple's slimmest iPhone yet



Apple is reportedly making the iPhone 17 Air incredibly thin – iPhone 17 Air feel ultra-premium in hand. Apple is reportedly making theincredibly thin – around 5.5mm thick . That would make it the slimmest iPhone to date. To be clear, that number doesn't include the camera bump, so the total thickness might end up being a bit more. Still, it is a major design shift that could make thefeel ultra-premium in hand.



Lightweight build



Along with being super thin, it is also expected to be really light. Reports say the iPhone 17 Air could weigh about 145 grams. That would place it somewhere between the weight of the Along with being super thin, it is also expected to be really light. Reports say thecould weigh about 145 grams. That would place it somewhere between the weight of the iPhone SE 2 (148g) and the iPhone 13 mini (141g). This should make it appealing for people who want a larger phone that still feels light and easy to carry.



New titanium-aluminum alloy frame



To keep the weight down without sacrificing durability, Apple might go for a titanium-aluminum alloy frame. It is said to include more titanium than what is currently used in the Pro models. One interesting design tweak could be a "glass section" around the Apple logo, built into what's described as a metal chassis that blends aluminum and glass. So, it's not just thinner – it might look and feel totally different, too.



Size-wise, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to come with a 6.6-inch OLED display, sitting right between the regular and Pro Max models. What is more exciting is that Apple might finally bring 120Hz ProMotion tech to all iPhones in the lineup – not just the Pro models. That would make scrolling and animations smoother across the board.



Only one camera on the back



There is a trade-off to the thinner design, though. The iPhone 17 Air might only have a single rear There is a trade-off to the thinner design, though. Themight only have a single rear camera . But don't worry – it is still expected to be a 48 MP Wide camera, the same one used in the iPhone 16 series. So, while you lose out on multiple lenses, photo quality should still be solid for most users.



A selfie camera with more MP



Selfie lovers, take note. The front-facing camera is rumored to jump from 12 MP to 24 MP on all iPhone 17 models, including the Air. That is a big boost in resolution and should mean better detail, especially for video calls and selfies in tricky lighting.



Advanced silicon-anode battery tech for better efficiency



could be a concern with a thinner phone, but Apple might be ready with a solution. The iPhone 17 Air could feature silicon-anode battery tech, which offers better energy density. Combined with a more efficient chipset and modem, this should help the device maintain decent battery life despite its slimmer body. Battery life could be a concern with a thinner phone, but Apple might be ready with a solution. Thecould feature silicon-anode battery tech, which offers better energy density. Combined with a more efficient chipset and modem, this should help the device maintain decent battery life despite its slimmer body.



Recommended Stories

However, there is no solid proof that Apple is using newer battery tech like silicon-carbon cells just yet. So, most of the pressure to deliver decent battery life will likely land on software improvements – including Apple Intelligence , which so far hasn’t really shown it can make a big impact.



eSIM-only design



To keep the device as slim as possible, Apple might ditch the physical SIM tray entirely and go all-in on eSIM. That wouldn't be a first – iPhones sold in the US have already gone eSIM-only – but now it could be a necessity due to the device's ultra-thin form factor.



Apple's custom C1 modem for improved connectivity



A19 chip