iPhone 17 Air might be following the same doomed path as mini and Plus

To make the iPhone 17 Air this thin, Apple reportedly had to make some pretty big compromises in two major areas: battery and camera.



Let’s start with the battery. Because the Air is expected to be so slim, it probably can’t fit a large one. But



Apparently, Apple is training its iOS 19 this September, across the whole



To make the iPhone 17 Air this thin, Apple reportedly had to make some pretty big compromises in two major areas: battery and camera.Let's start with the battery. Because the Air is expected to be so slim, it probably can't fit a large one. But Apple might try to work around that with iOS 19 and its new AI tricks.Apparently, Apple is training its Apple Intelligence to study your phone habits. It'll figure out when it can reduce power usage for certain apps or features. That's supposed to help extend battery life. The feature is expected to roll out with iOS 19 this September, across the whole iPhone 17 lineup, but let's be real: the Air will be depending on it the most.Now the camera. Rumors suggest the iPhone 17 Air could ship with just one rear camera (48 MP one, similar to the $599 iPhone 16e ). Yeah, in 2025. And if this thing ends up priced like the Plus model, that's going to be a tough sell. Less battery, fewer cameras – but hey, at least it's thinner?



Then came the Plus models, starting with the iPhone 17 Air is stepping in.



If there’s one thing Apple’s history has shown us, it’s that cutting corners in battery and camera never really goes over well with the masses.



Just look at the



Since the iPhone 12 series, Apple has been sticking to a four-model lineup each year. First, it gave us the iPhone mini with the 12 and 13 generations – tiny, adorable and sadly short-lived. I loved the mini (still do), but clearly, the market didn't share my enthusiasm.Then came the Plus models, starting with the iPhone 14 Plus , followed by the 15 Plus and the 16 Plus. But it looks like time is up again – now the iPhone 17 Air is stepping in.If there's one thing Apple's history has shown us, it's that cutting corners in battery and camera never really goes over well with the masses.Just look at the iPhone 12 mini and 13 mini. Personally, I think they were the peak of compact design – 5.4 inches of pure perfection. But the battery life? Not so perfect. The iPhone 13 mini came with a 2,406 mAh battery, while the regular iPhone 13 had 3,227 mAh. That is a pretty big gap and the price difference between the two was only $100.So yeah, people skipped the mini. Apple got the message and replaced it with the Plus. The Plus brought a huge 6.7-inch display (which, by the way, is also what the Air is rumored to have). But the Plus didn't exactly catch fire either. For three years now, it's been Apple's worst-selling model. Oof.