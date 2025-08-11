At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get

$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Amazon may be selling the mid-range Galaxy S24 FE at a bargain price, but if you're looking for a high-end, rugged smartwatch instead of a smartphone, you'll be pleased to learn that you can score the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) at a great price at the retailer as well.

A third-party seller there is offering a massive 36% discount, cutting the cost by $231. This means you can get Samsung's former top-of-the-line smartwatch for just south of $420, instead of splurging around $650. We don't know how long this deal will last, so we suggest acting fast and save while it's still up for grabs.

Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) in Gray: Save $231!

$231 off (36%)
Act fast and get the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) for $321 off its price with this generous deal on Amazon. The watch is among the best on the market, packing a rugged design, a plethora of features, and solid battery life. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


While our friend here is an older model, we don’t think you should be on the fence about getting one. In fact, the differences between the new Galaxy Watch Ultra and last year’s model are minimal. The latest comes with 64GB of storage instead of 32GB and is offered in a new Titanium Blue paint job. Sure, it also boasts new fancy AI-powered features, but these should also arrive on the older-gen model.

When you add the fact that the 2025 variant is selling at its usual price while the older version is discounted by $231, it's clear as day which smartwatch is the bigger bargain.

Since it's made to survive extreme outdoor activities, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is one of the toughest smartwatches you can get. Boasting a titanium case and a sapphire crystal display, it can withstand bumps and scratches, while its IP68 and 10ATM ratings provide full protection against dust and allow it to survive dives as deep as 328 feet.

Of course, you also get all the bells and whistles Samsung's premium smartwatches are known for, including sleep apnea detection, body composition analysis, and fast and easy access to the Google Play Store directly from your wrist.

As for battery life, you should be able to enjoy up to two days of usage on a single charge with heart rate tracking on and the always-on display disabled.

Overall, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is definitely worth getting, especially now that it can be yours at a cheaper price. So, don't miss out—save today!

