Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Honor Magic V4 isn't happening, but you should look out for the Honor Magic V5

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Honor
A foldable phone by Honor.
The Magic V3 for reference. | Image credit – PhoneArena

Remember how Oppo jumped from the Find N3 excellent foldable (also known as the OnePlus Open) straight to the even more impressive Find N5? Remember how the OnePlus 4 also didn't materialize, while there was a OnePlus 3 model, as well as a OnePlus 5?

That's why it's no surprise that the alleged Honor Magic V4 is not materializing – not under that moniker, that's to say. The phone is going to be called Honor Magic V5, per the latest rumor.

That's because in China, the number 4 is often avoided in mobile tech (and other aspects of daily life) due to its strong association with bad luck. The superstition stems from the fact that the Mandarin word for "four" sounds nearly identical to the word for "death". This linguistic similarity has led to a widespread cultural aversion known as tetraphobia.

As a result, mobile phone manufacturers in China frequently skip the number 4 in product naming. As you see, many brands go straight from version 3 to 5 when releasing new models. It's not just phones, though: buildings often omit the fourth floor entirely, much like the way Western cultures might skip the 13th.

Image source – Fixed focus digital account on Weibo - Honor Magic V4 isn&#039;t happening, but you should look out for the Honor Magic V5
Image source – Fixed focus digital account on Weibo


As we've reported earlier, the upcoming Honor Magic V5 could be a challenge for other flagship foldables like the Oppo Find N5, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

The Honor Magic V5 is reportedly launching in June and will be exceptionally thin, less than 9 mm when folded. That would place it right alongside or possibly even thinner than the Oppo Find N5, which currently holds the title for the slimmest book-style foldable at 8.93 mm. For comparison, the Galaxy S25 Ultra – a non-foldable phone – is 8.2 mm thick.

The Magic V5 is expected to feature a 50MP main sensor with a 1/1.5" sensor size, matching the Find N5. However, it may go a step further with a 200MP periscope telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom, which could give it a serious edge over rivals.

Display-wise, the Magic V4 might offer an 8-inch internal screen and a 6.45-inch outer display, both reportedly supporting 120Hz refresh rates and LTPO technology. Other premium features could include a fingerprint sensor in the power button, IPX8 water resistance, wireless charging, satellite connectivity, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite chip.

Sounds like a beast!
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
T-Mobile user's Starlink experience has some wondering if carrier chose the wrong partner
T-Mobile user's Starlink experience has some wondering if carrier chose the wrong partner
T-Mobile email reveals whether your phone is eligible for 90 days of free Starlink satellite service
T-Mobile email reveals whether your phone is eligible for 90 days of free Starlink satellite service

Latest News

Weekly deals roundup: Apple Watch Series 10, Pixel 9, Razr Plus, and more hot spring bargains
Weekly deals roundup: Apple Watch Series 10, Pixel 9, Razr Plus, and more hot spring bargains
Nothing's CMF Phone (2) teaser suggests an upgraded camera system
Nothing's CMF Phone (2) teaser suggests an upgraded camera system
Apple is becoming a self-reliant powerhouse and I could not be more excited
Apple is becoming a self-reliant powerhouse and I could not be more excited
Galaxy S25 Edge is not tardy, since a wizard is never late, nor is he early
Galaxy S25 Edge is not tardy, since a wizard is never late, nor is he early
Kiss your dirt cheap Temu and Shein orders goodbye, Trump's tariffs hit hard
Kiss your dirt cheap Temu and Shein orders goodbye, Trump's tariffs hit hard
Every angle, every color! Razr (2025) series has nothing left to hide after biggest leak yet
Every angle, every color! Razr (2025) series has nothing left to hide after biggest leak yet
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless