Honor Magic V4 isn't happening, but you should look out for the Honor Magic V5
Up Next:
The Magic V3 for reference. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Remember how Oppo jumped from the Find N3 excellent foldable (also known as the OnePlus Open) straight to the even more impressive Find N5? Remember how the OnePlus 4 also didn't materialize, while there was a OnePlus 3 model, as well as a OnePlus 5?
That's because in China, the number 4 is often avoided in mobile tech (and other aspects of daily life) due to its strong association with bad luck. The superstition stems from the fact that the Mandarin word for "four" sounds nearly identical to the word for "death". This linguistic similarity has led to a widespread cultural aversion known as tetraphobia.
As we've reported earlier, the upcoming Honor Magic V5 could be a challenge for other flagship foldables like the Oppo Find N5, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
The Honor Magic V5 is reportedly launching in June and will be exceptionally thin, less than 9 mm when folded. That would place it right alongside or possibly even thinner than the Oppo Find N5, which currently holds the title for the slimmest book-style foldable at 8.93 mm. For comparison, the Galaxy S25 Ultra – a non-foldable phone – is 8.2 mm thick.
The Magic V5 is expected to feature a 50MP main sensor with a 1/1.5" sensor size, matching the Find N5. However, it may go a step further with a 200MP periscope telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom, which could give it a serious edge over rivals.
Display-wise, the Magic V4 might offer an 8-inch internal screen and a 6.45-inch outer display, both reportedly supporting 120Hz refresh rates and LTPO technology. Other premium features could include a fingerprint sensor in the power button, IPX8 water resistance, wireless charging, satellite connectivity, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite chip.
Sounds like a beast!
Remember how Oppo jumped from the Find N3 excellent foldable (also known as the OnePlus Open) straight to the even more impressive Find N5? Remember how the OnePlus 4 also didn't materialize, while there was a OnePlus 3 model, as well as a OnePlus 5?
That's why it's no surprise that the alleged Honor Magic V4 is not materializing – not under that moniker, that's to say. The phone is going to be called Honor Magic V5, per the latest rumor.
That's because in China, the number 4 is often avoided in mobile tech (and other aspects of daily life) due to its strong association with bad luck. The superstition stems from the fact that the Mandarin word for "four" sounds nearly identical to the word for "death". This linguistic similarity has led to a widespread cultural aversion known as tetraphobia.
As a result, mobile phone manufacturers in China frequently skip the number 4 in product naming. As you see, many brands go straight from version 3 to 5 when releasing new models. It's not just phones, though: buildings often omit the fourth floor entirely, much like the way Western cultures might skip the 13th.
Image source – Fixed focus digital account on Weibo
As we've reported earlier, the upcoming Honor Magic V5 could be a challenge for other flagship foldables like the Oppo Find N5, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
The Honor Magic V5 is reportedly launching in June and will be exceptionally thin, less than 9 mm when folded. That would place it right alongside or possibly even thinner than the Oppo Find N5, which currently holds the title for the slimmest book-style foldable at 8.93 mm. For comparison, the Galaxy S25 Ultra – a non-foldable phone – is 8.2 mm thick.
The Magic V5 is expected to feature a 50MP main sensor with a 1/1.5" sensor size, matching the Find N5. However, it may go a step further with a 200MP periscope telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom, which could give it a serious edge over rivals.
Display-wise, the Magic V4 might offer an 8-inch internal screen and a 6.45-inch outer display, both reportedly supporting 120Hz refresh rates and LTPO technology. Other premium features could include a fingerprint sensor in the power button, IPX8 water resistance, wireless charging, satellite connectivity, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite chip.
Sounds like a beast!
Things that are NOT allowed: