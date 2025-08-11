Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
The phone packs a punch, captures stunning photos, and delivers an awesome viewing experience. Don't miss out!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy S24 FE is among the best mid-range phones on the market, and it's even more unmissable right now. Amazon is offering a lovely $100 discount on the model with 256GB of storage, letting you snatch one for just under $610—a bargain price for all the value it offers. Just hurry, as this is a limited-time deal that may expire soon.
Additionally, it packs 8GB of RAM and boasts an Exynos 2400e chipset, which ranks just under the Exynos 2400 used in the Galaxy S24 outside the US market. This means you'll enjoy flagship-ish performance at a much lower price. Meanwhile, its beautiful 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 2340 x 1080 resolution and HDR support delivers a pleasant viewing experience, letting you savor every detail of the latest videos on your favorite YouTube channel.
As for the phone itself, well, it may be a mid-range handset, but it has more in common with high-end smartphones than those in its price range. For instance, it comes with the same 50MP main camera found on the top-tier Galaxy S24, so it takes gorgeous photos with vibrant colors.
So, yeah! We believe the Galaxy S24 FE is just unmissable at its current price on Amazon. Not only will you get a phone that takes awesome photos, but you'll also score a handset that can tackle any task with ease and deliver stunning visuals thanks to its incredible display. That's why we encourage you to act fast! Tap the offer button in this article and treat yourself to a unit now while the deal is still up for grabs!
