Let's talk about $$$: will the iPhone 16 price go up, down… or sideways?
Soon, August will be over and with it, our year-long anticipation for the iPhone 16 line will also be over with. For twelve months, we've been feasting on rumors, leaks, insider bits of information and more. The hardware and software changes that are about to arrive at the iPhone in a few months time have been discussed many times; however, will those bring a possible price hike as well?
So far, there haven't been any serious leaks that say we should expect a sticker shocker once the vanilla iPhone 16 arrives.
However, I won't be that surprised if it gets a bit costlier. Hey, I hope it stays the same, but it's worth pointing out several things. I may be completely wrong with my own price prediction, but with the Apple Intelligence fiesta (and a couple of minor hardware enhancements), it's only natural for the Cupertino giant to ask for more of our hard-earned money.
There are no new cameras expected for the smallest and cheapest handset of the iPhone 16 series: this is a sign that the $799 starting price could actually be retained for another year.
However, there is one big change. This time around (probably because of the introduction of Apple Intelligence), all iPhone 16 phones – including the smallest and cheapest one – will pack 3nm A18 chipsets (that's some cutting edge technology right there: 3nm means that the chipset is really advanced).
Yes, the Pro and Pro Max this year are expected to feature A18 Pro chips (more powerful than the "simple" A18).
However, that's in stark contrast to how Apple handled the iPhone 15 line: for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, Apple used the A16 chipset. For the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, Apple used the A17 Pro.
Also, a recent report suggests that Apple may increase the minimum specs for the iPhone 16 lineup to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This potential upgrade is attributed to the growing demands of on-device AI, which requires significant data and processing power, thus necessitating higher storage and RAM capacity.
If you're keen on the idea of getting the iPhone 16 via a carrier in the US, you might get lucky to do so almost for free. Keep your fingers crossed and Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile will most likely offer the same $800 off deal that we saw for the iPhone 15 during its pre-order period. Of course, that means you'll most likely need to get an unlimited plan and trade in your phone for the deal.
Enter the iPhone 16's bigger brother (or sister, for that matter): the iPhone 16 Plus.
That's what a hundred dollars more gets you: a 6.7-inch display, compared to the non-Plus variant and its 6.1-inch screen.
Speaking of screens, both the Plus and non-Plus models are expected to retain the 60Hz refresh rate of their predecessors. It's 2024 and 60Hz just doesn't cut it anymore: 60Hz is what the obsolete Pixel 3a offered in 2019, for reference.
That's what I'm saying that if the iPhone 16 Plus gets a price hike, it would be a complete fiasco.
In other words: yes, the 16 Plus will be more potent than the 15 Plus thanks to the new A18 chipset and the expected 8GB of RAM, but that should come at the same price.
If you had $1,000 and you gave a dollar to a complete stranger, do you know what you'd be left with? What? Nine hundred and ninety-nine dollars? Nope, you'd be left with an iPhone 16 Pro! Or so we hope…
This is the crucial moment, the point of the returning: should Apple offer three out of four new iPhone models with a starting point below the $1,000 threshold, or not? Can the Cupertino giant bite the bullet and cross the thousand bucks limit for the petite Pro variant?
Again, I don't want to make a prediction just to see it crumble (or worse – see it come true), but I won't be too shocked to see the iPhone 16 Pro north of the $1,000 mark. After all, it's a Pro with Apple Intelligence.
However, you might be able to get an iPhone 16 Pro for free. Last year, T-Mobile and AT&T offered a $1000 discount on the iPhone 15 Pro, allowing savvy shoppers to snag one at no cost. However, this deal came with conditions, such as signing up for an unlimited data plan and trading in an eligible device. If similar discounts are offered this year, they will likely come with comparable requirements.
Do you still think that a price hike for the iPhone 16 Pro is out of the question?
The iPhone 16 Pro Max is not expected to arrive at a higher price point. This is the good news. The bad news is that it's not expected to arrive at a lower price point. Yeah, right, as if that's even possible!
In terms of design, the largest iPhone is expected to feature a larger display with the thinnest bezels ever on an iPhone, a square camera bump, and a reinforced structure to prevent the glass from shattering.
If you're after the 16 Pro Max, but you're not keen on the idea of paying the whole sum right away, you could, in theory, take advantage of Apple's iPhone Upgrade Program. It's how you can easily upgrade to a new iPhone every year. Here's how it works: when you purchase an iPhone and agree to spread the cost over 24 months, you become eligible to upgrade to a newer model after making 12 payments.
For example, the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $58.25 per month for the 256GB model, $66.58 per month for the 512GB model, and $74.91 per month for the 1TB model. This should be pretty much the same with the iPhone 16 Pro Max, if the price remains the same.
While the Galaxy S24 arrived in January 2024 at $799 (128GB) and the Galaxy S24 Plus for $999 (256GB) – essentially keeping those Galaxy S23 and S23 Ultra prices – the Galaxy S24 Ultra went in the other direction. It went up.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra sees a price increase across all storage options. The 256GB version starts at $1,299.99, which is $100 more than the same storage tier on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The 512GB version experiences a $120 price hike compared to the previous model, while the 1TB version costs $40 more than last year's 1TB variant.
If we're to look at the other contender for the US foldable market – Google and its Pixel Fold(s), things are not expected to be more affordable than previous years.
For example, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold (ugh, that's just another way of saying the "Pixel Fold 2") will probably be sold for:
The first iteration of the Pixel Fold, for reference, was released at recommended prices of $1,799 and $1,919 as well in 256/512GB storage configurations.
To me, it seems that the iPhone 16 Pro is the one. That is, of course, in the case that Apple keeps its $999 price tag. Again, for just under $1,000, one gets a Tetraprism optical zoom camera, a larger 6.3-inch display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate, a new capacitive Capture Button, the A18 Pro state-of-the-art chipset: it's a bargain. If, however, Apple raises prices (but does not for the Pro Max), you're probably better off with the maxed-out $1,199 iPhone 16 Pro Max.
So, what are your predictions? Is this the price you'd pay for the iPhone 16? If the iPhone 16 Pro does cross the $999 mark, will you buy it, or would you just wait for the 17 Pro and see what it'll bring along? Let me know in the comments.
Let's take a look at the financial side of things by dividing the topic into five segments: four for each of the four iPhone 16 models, and one for the competition.
iPhone 16: How is it possible that the price stays the same?
iPhone 16 Plus: This one better not get more expensive, or else
Enter the iPhone 16's bigger brother (or sister, for that matter): the iPhone 16 Plus.
- Expected iPhone 16 Plus price: $899 (same as the iPhone 15 Plus)
That's what a hundred dollars more gets you: a 6.7-inch display, compared to the non-Plus variant and its 6.1-inch screen.
Speaking of screens, both the Plus and non-Plus models are expected to retain the 60Hz refresh rate of their predecessors. It's 2024 and 60Hz just doesn't cut it anymore: 60Hz is what the obsolete Pixel 3a offered in 2019, for reference.
That's what I'm saying that if the iPhone 16 Plus gets a price hike, it would be a complete fiasco.
However, the Plus also needs the special hardware treatment in order to run that special software pack, known as Apple Intelligence. As you know, Apple's AI suite of features is limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max precisely because they're more powerful than the vanilla iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.
In other words: yes, the 16 Plus will be more potent than the 15 Plus thanks to the new A18 chipset and the expected 8GB of RAM, but that should come at the same price.
iPhone 16 Pro: To go over $1000, or not… that is the dilemma!
If you had $1,000 and you gave a dollar to a complete stranger, do you know what you'd be left with? What? Nine hundred and ninety-nine dollars? Nope, you'd be left with an iPhone 16 Pro! Or so we hope…
- Expected iPhone 16 Pro price: $999 (same as the iPhone 15 Pro)
This is the crucial moment, the point of the returning: should Apple offer three out of four new iPhone models with a starting point below the $1,000 threshold, or not? Can the Cupertino giant bite the bullet and cross the thousand bucks limit for the petite Pro variant?
Again, I don't want to make a prediction just to see it crumble (or worse – see it come true), but I won't be too shocked to see the iPhone 16 Pro north of the $1,000 mark. After all, it's a Pro with Apple Intelligence.
However, you might be able to get an iPhone 16 Pro for free. Last year, T-Mobile and AT&T offered a $1000 discount on the iPhone 15 Pro, allowing savvy shoppers to snag one at no cost. However, this deal came with conditions, such as signing up for an unlimited data plan and trading in an eligible device. If similar discounts are offered this year, they will likely come with comparable requirements.
Also, we're expecting that the Tetraprism optical zoom camera will find its way into the iPhone 16 Pro (it made its debut on the 15 Pro Max). Besides, the 16 Pro will most likely arrive with a larger 6.3-inch display, plus a new capacitive Capture Button on the side.
Do you still think that a price hike for the iPhone 16 Pro is out of the question?
iPhone 16 Pro Max: Expensive – yes, but not "more expensive"
The iPhone 16 Pro Max is not expected to arrive at a higher price point. This is the good news. The bad news is that it's not expected to arrive at a lower price point. Yeah, right, as if that's even possible!
- Expected iPhone 16 Pro Max price: $1,199 (same as the iPhone 15 Pro Max)
In terms of design, the largest iPhone is expected to feature a larger display with the thinnest bezels ever on an iPhone, a square camera bump, and a reinforced structure to prevent the glass from shattering.
If you're after the 16 Pro Max, but you're not keen on the idea of paying the whole sum right away, you could, in theory, take advantage of Apple's iPhone Upgrade Program. It's how you can easily upgrade to a new iPhone every year. Here's how it works: when you purchase an iPhone and agree to spread the cost over 24 months, you become eligible to upgrade to a newer model after making 12 payments.
For example, the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $58.25 per month for the 256GB model, $66.58 per month for the 512GB model, and $74.91 per month for the 1TB model. This should be pretty much the same with the iPhone 16 Pro Max, if the price remains the same.
The competition hasn't lowered prices
While the Galaxy S24 arrived in January 2024 at $799 (128GB) and the Galaxy S24 Plus for $999 (256GB) – essentially keeping those Galaxy S23 and S23 Ultra prices – the Galaxy S24 Ultra went in the other direction. It went up.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra sees a price increase across all storage options. The 256GB version starts at $1,299.99, which is $100 more than the same storage tier on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The 512GB version experiences a $120 price hike compared to the previous model, while the 1TB version costs $40 more than last year's 1TB variant.
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 ($1,899) also saw a price increase from the Galaxy Z Fold 5 ($1,799). Ah, what's a $100 bill between friends?
If we're to look at the other contender for the US foldable market – Google and its Pixel Fold(s), things are not expected to be more affordable than previous years.
For example, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold (ugh, that's just another way of saying the "Pixel Fold 2") will probably be sold for:
- $1,799 with 256GB storage;
- $1,919 in a 512GB variant.
The first iteration of the Pixel Fold, for reference, was released at recommended prices of $1,799 and $1,919 as well in 256/512GB storage configurations.
Which iPhone 16 model is the best bargain?
To me, it seems that the iPhone 16 Pro is the one. That is, of course, in the case that Apple keeps its $999 price tag. Again, for just under $1,000, one gets a Tetraprism optical zoom camera, a larger 6.3-inch display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate, a new capacitive Capture Button, the A18 Pro state-of-the-art chipset: it's a bargain. If, however, Apple raises prices (but does not for the Pro Max), you're probably better off with the maxed-out $1,199 iPhone 16 Pro Max.
Or, you, know, you can scratch that, change your name, leave town and switch teams. You can get the OnePlus Open Apex Edition that's launching on August 7 and feel the Android folding power.
So, what are your predictions? Is this the price you'd pay for the iPhone 16? If the iPhone 16 Pro does cross the $999 mark, will you buy it, or would you just wait for the 17 Pro and see what it'll bring along? Let me know in the comments.
