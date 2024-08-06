Let's talk about $$$: will the iPhone 16 price go up, down… or sideways?

Let's take a look at the financial side of things by dividing the topic into five segments: four for each of the four iPhone 16 models, and one for the competition.



iPhone 16: How is it possible that the price stays the same?









iPhone 16

Expected iPhone 16 price: $799 (same as the iPhone 15)

a bit

more

iPhone 16

iPhone 16

iPhone 16

iPhone 16

iPhone 15

iPhone 15

iPhone 16

iPhone 16

iPhone 15

iPhone 16 Plus: This one better not get more expensive, or else









iPhone 16

iPhone 16

Expected iPhone 16 Plus price: $899 (same as the iPhone 15 Plus )

iPhone 16

iPhone 15

iPhone 16 Pro: To go over $1000, or not… that is the dilemma!









Expected iPhone 16 Pro price: $999 (same as the iPhone 15 Pro )

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro

T-Mobile

iPhone 15 Pro

Tetraprism optical zoom camera

iPhone 16 Pro

a larger 6.3-inch display

Capture Button

Do you still think that a price hike for the iPhone 16 Pro is out of the question?



iPhone 16 Pro Max: Expensive – yes, but not "more expensive"









Expected iPhone 16 Pro Max price: $1,199 (same as the iPhone 15 Pro Max)

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max

The competition hasn't lowered prices









Galaxy S24 Ultra

$1,799 with 256GB storage;

$1,919 in a 512GB variant.

Pixel Fold

Which iPhone 16 model is the best bargain?



To me, it seems that the iPhone 16 Pro is the one . That is, of course, in the case that Apple keeps its $999 price tag. Again, for just under $1,000, one gets a Tetraprism optical zoom camera, a larger 6.3-inch display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate, a new capacitive Capture Button, the A18 Pro state-of-the-art chipset: it's a bargain. If, however, Apple raises prices (but does not for the Pro Max), you're probably better off with the maxed-out $1,199 iPhone 16 Pro Max .





Or, you, know, you can scratch that, change your name, leave town and switch teams. You can get the OnePlus Open Apex Edition that's launching on August 7 and feel the Android folding power.