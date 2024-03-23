Apple may have begrudgingly bumped up iPhone 16 RAM and storage

In the years past, companies would rely on their phone's cameras or fast processors as the main selling points. This year, AI-powered features have taken center stage, with Google and Samsung already reaping the benefit of being early adopters . In a quest to not be left behind, Apple will reportedly also bring AI features to the iPhone 16 . This may require the company to increase the RAM count.









In late December, a company reported that Apple's new phones may have the same amount of RAM as the existing handsets , meaning 6GB for the base and Plus models, and 8GB for the Pro variants. This was despite the fact that some experts thought that phones with on-device AI would require as much as 20GB of RAM for reliably executing image generation and assistant functions.





Apple might need to equip the iPhone 16 with more RAM and storage than the iPhone 15 whether it wants to or not









iPhone 16 will have more RAM to keep up with the demands of on-device AI. Leaker @Tech_Reve has now shared the findings of a report from a Korean securities firm that suggestwill have more RAM to keep up with the demands of on-device AI.





Alternatively, Apple may equip the new phones with more NAND flash, so baseline storage may increase to 256GB. That's because AI models rely on data generated by various components of a device, such as swipes, cameras, and sensors, so more storage will be required to feed more data to them.





Apple might also end up boosting both storage and RAM, so 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage might be standard across the entire lineup.





If data centers will be doing the heavy lifting, does the iPhone 16 really need more RAM or storage?



