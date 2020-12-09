iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
iOS Apple

New Apple survey brings one good news and one bad news about iPhone 13

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Dec 09, 2020, 5:53 PM
New Apple survey brings one good news and one bad news about iPhone 13
Starting this year, the iPhone no longer comes with wired earphones and chargers, and if a new survey is to go by, even the USB-C-to-Lightning cable is on its way out.

This is suggested by a new 9to5Mac report, which says Apple is currently surveying iPhone 12 owners, probably to prepare them for the changes that are coming next year. 

One of the questions asks users if they are dissatisfied with Face ID for reasons such as:

  • Security or privacy concerns
  • I don’t like having to pick up my phone to use Face ID
  • Slow performance
  • It does not detect my face in all situations (such as low light, different angles, lying down, wearing sunglasses)
  • I prefer Touch ID
  • Not reliable; does not always unlock the iPhone
  • Other
  • Not sure

This adds weight to rumors that suggest the iPhone 13 will feature both Face ID and Touch ID. Chances are that the fingerprint reader would be buried within the screen. With no end in sight for the pandemic, it makes all the sense to bring back the fingerprint scanner with the next iteration of the iPhone.

Moving on, the survey also attempts to find out which of the (remaining) items bundled with the iPhone do consumers actually use. The current lineup ships with a SIM ejection tool, Apple stickers, and the aforementioned USB cable.

Earlier this year, the Cupertino giant had sent out a similar survey asking people what they do with their chargers, and later ended up removing power adapters from the iPhone box. 

Apple's line of reasoning is that there are already many chargers and earbuds out there, and it doesn't need to add to electronic waste by producing more. Samsung is surely taking notes, as a recent regulatory filing suggests that the forthcoming Galaxy S21 also wouldn't ship with a charger.

Related phones

iPhone 12 Pro Max

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Celebrate the 7th OnePlus anniversary with these awesome BOGO deals for the OnePlus 8T and Buds Z
Popular stories
Best AirPods Max alternatives from Sony, Bose, Master & Dynamic, and more
Popular stories
Samsung's official 5G Galaxy S21 teasers have leaked, confirming design
Popular stories
Why you should reconsider buying an iPhone 12

Popular stories

Popular stories
Killing the Note is the best thing Samsung has done in years
Popular stories
Apple needs to fix this iOS issue immediately
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: here's how the three 5G networks compare after the latest breakthroughs
Popular stories
Amazon has leaked Motorola's Moto G Stylus (2021)
Popular stories
Suspicious Pixel XE surfaces in live images
Popular stories
Samsung's Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2 display specs leak, cheaper Z Fold Lite to be released in Q1

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless