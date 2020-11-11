iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Apple

Don't expect the iPhone SE 3 in the first half of 2021, says Apple analyst Kuo

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Nov 11, 2020, 4:56 AM
Don't expect the iPhone SE 3 in the first half of 2021, says Apple analyst Kuo
The iPhone SE (2020) is a great budget-friendly iPhone, but it seems that we will not be seeing an iPhone SE 3 (or iPhone SE 2021 maybe?) in the first half of next year, reports TechRadar.

Ming-Chi Kuo, a reputable Apple analyst, has published a new research report warning electronics suppliers not to wait for an updated iPhone SE in the first half of 2021. The analyst did not say anything about a possible appearance of the iPhone SE 3 in the second half of 2021; however, it’s highly unlikely as we would expect Apple to focus its attention on the iPhone 13 series.

Not a lot is known about the next iPhone SE, but for those who have been willing to see a refreshed version of it soon, there might be some disappointment. At this time, it’s not expected that Apple is going to switch to a yearly refresh cycle for the budget iPhone. It could be another four years before the iPhone SE 3 shows up.

What’s more, Kuo also says that there will be fierce competition for supplying iPhone 13 components.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Are Apple's AR glasses going to replace our smartphones? A look into the potential future
Popular stories
Apple announces its first-ever Mac Arm-based SoC, the M1
Popular stories
Huawei Mate 40 Pro review
Popular stories
Huawei to sell Honor smartphone business for $15 billion

Popular stories

Popular stories
FDA approves Apple Watch app that ends nightmares
Popular stories
All iPhone 12 mini preorder deals and prices at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T or Best Buy
Popular stories
A production drop proves the Galaxy Note 20 was a bad idea
Popular stories
Samsung launches improved version of Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Popular stories
Early Samsung Galaxy S21 5G launch and key S21 Ultra specs are now essentially confirmed
Popular stories
OnePlus starts Black Friday early: get deals on OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless