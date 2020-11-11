Don't expect the iPhone SE 3 in the first half of 2021, says Apple analyst Kuo

The iPhone SE (2020)
is a great budget-friendly iPhone, but it seems that we will not be seeing an iPhone SE
3 (or iPhone SE 2021 maybe?) in the first half of next year, reports TechRadar
.
Ming-Chi Kuo, a reputable Apple analyst, has published a new research report
warning electronics suppliers not to wait for an updated iPhone SE in the first half of 2021. The analyst did not say anything about a possible appearance of the iPhone SE 3 in the second half of 2021; however, it’s highly unlikely as we would expect Apple to focus its attention on the iPhone 13 series.
Not a lot is known about the next iPhone SE, but for those who have been willing to see a refreshed version of it soon, there might be some disappointment. At this time, it’s not expected that Apple is going to switch to a yearly refresh cycle for the budget iPhone. It could be another four years before the iPhone SE 3 shows up.
What’s more, Kuo also says that there will be fierce competition for supplying iPhone 13
components.
